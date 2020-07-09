Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

1603 NW 65th Street Available 04/01/20 Ballard Townhouse - Available April 1st! You will love this modern 2 bed +den/2.5 bath townhome in vibrant Ballard! Perfectly situated close to great restaurants and shopping and convenient access to all public transportation. Easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus! The first floor features a large bedroom, full bath and access to fully fenced back patio space. Main floor has an extra den/office with sliding panel doors and a modern kitchen, with Bertazonni gas range, open to a large living space with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace and Juliet balcony. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, a large walk-in pantry and a convenient breakfast counter. Proceed to the 3rd level with a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and large energy efficient front loading Samsung washer and dryer. An attached garage keeps your vehicle secure and offers some extra storage. You will love living in the heart of walkable Ballard! This desirable location offers great proximity to trendy neighborhood retail, cafes, coffee shops, entertainment, bus lines, and Rapid Ride and easy access to the Ballard Locks, the Ballard Market and to some of the best and most popular restaurants in Seattle. Easy commute to Facebook, Expedia, Google Campus, University of Washington; and Microsoft Connector close by. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



To view this lovely townhome, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com



#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #Ballardrentals #amazonSLU #MicrosoftConnector #Ballard



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5622725)