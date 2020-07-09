All apartments in Seattle
1603 NW 65th Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1603 NW 65th Street

1603 Northwest 65th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Northwest 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
1603 NW 65th Street Available 04/01/20 Ballard Townhouse - Available April 1st! You will love this modern 2 bed +den/2.5 bath townhome in vibrant Ballard! Perfectly situated close to great restaurants and shopping and convenient access to all public transportation. Easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus! The first floor features a large bedroom, full bath and access to fully fenced back patio space. Main floor has an extra den/office with sliding panel doors and a modern kitchen, with Bertazonni gas range, open to a large living space with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace and Juliet balcony. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, a large walk-in pantry and a convenient breakfast counter. Proceed to the 3rd level with a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and large energy efficient front loading Samsung washer and dryer. An attached garage keeps your vehicle secure and offers some extra storage. You will love living in the heart of walkable Ballard! This desirable location offers great proximity to trendy neighborhood retail, cafes, coffee shops, entertainment, bus lines, and Rapid Ride and easy access to the Ballard Locks, the Ballard Market and to some of the best and most popular restaurants in Seattle. Easy commute to Facebook, Expedia, Google Campus, University of Washington; and Microsoft Connector close by. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

To view this lovely townhome, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com

#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #Ballardrentals #amazonSLU #MicrosoftConnector #Ballard

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5622725)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 NW 65th Street have any available units?
1603 NW 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 NW 65th Street have?
Some of 1603 NW 65th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 NW 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1603 NW 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 NW 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1603 NW 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1603 NW 65th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1603 NW 65th Street offers parking.
Does 1603 NW 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 NW 65th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 NW 65th Street have a pool?
No, 1603 NW 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1603 NW 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 1603 NW 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 NW 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 NW 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
