1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Move in Special!!! (Half month rent free) 2 bedroom condominium with a view, parking and storage! - We are offering a half month free as a move in incentive with a lease signing. Come check out this 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condominium with gorgeous views of Lake Union, the Seattle Skyline and Cascade mountains! Come relax in this open kitchen and living room which flows onto the out door deck all with the views! Large shared patio in rear of building has a direct view of the Space Needle.The two bedrooms are on separate sides of the hallway. A two-car tandem small/midsize cars. This unit was freshly renovated and provides beautiful flooring throughout with granite countertops in the kitchen. Two car operated washer/dryers are available on the 3rd and 4th floors of the building. Conveniently located close to Amazon, Facebook, South Lake Union and downtown with access to bus line #3 and #4 just outside the building.



Rental amount $2,425/month

Utilities included in rent: Water, sewer and garbage

Parking and storage are included in Rent!



Tenant will pay for electricity and any other services they wish to use.



Our rental criteria can be viewed here:

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens, (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com. Text ensure the fastest response. Showings are scheduled through Randy.



Fees prior to move in:

Application fee $43/person 18 years or older. (non-refundable)



After application is approved and lease is signed then we collect:

1) Security deposit equal to one month's rent minus application fees is collected.

2) A full month's rent. If there is a prorated days in month one then that is paid the second month.



(RLNE5670465)