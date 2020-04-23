All apartments in Seattle
1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503

1525 Taylor Ave N · (206) 781-0186
Location

1525 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 · Avail. now

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Move in Special!!! (Half month rent free) 2 bedroom condominium with a view, parking and storage! - We are offering a half month free as a move in incentive with a lease signing. Come check out this 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condominium with gorgeous views of Lake Union, the Seattle Skyline and Cascade mountains! Come relax in this open kitchen and living room which flows onto the out door deck all with the views! Large shared patio in rear of building has a direct view of the Space Needle.The two bedrooms are on separate sides of the hallway. A two-car tandem small/midsize cars. This unit was freshly renovated and provides beautiful flooring throughout with granite countertops in the kitchen. Two car operated washer/dryers are available on the 3rd and 4th floors of the building. Conveniently located close to Amazon, Facebook, South Lake Union and downtown with access to bus line #3 and #4 just outside the building.

Rental amount $2,425/month
Utilities included in rent: Water, sewer and garbage
Parking and storage are included in Rent!

Tenant will pay for electricity and any other services they wish to use.

Our rental criteria can be viewed here:
https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens, (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com. Text ensure the fastest response. Showings are scheduled through Randy.

Fees prior to move in:
Application fee $43/person 18 years or older. (non-refundable)

After application is approved and lease is signed then we collect:
1) Security deposit equal to one month's rent minus application fees is collected.
2) A full month's rent. If there is a prorated days in month one then that is paid the second month.

(RLNE5670465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 have any available units?
1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 have?
Some of 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 does offer parking.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 have a pool?
No, 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 have accessible units?
No, 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Taylor Ave N - 1525 Taylor Ave N #503 #503 does not have units with dishwashers.
