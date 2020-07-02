14340 Lenora Place North

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a great corner-unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome near Haller Lake. The two upstairs bedrooms both have en suite bathrooms and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Garage parking for 1 car. Close to bus lines and easy access to the freeway. Utilities included: cable, electricity, gas and water. Pets are welcome with a small pet deposit. Application fee will be credited toward first month rent. Available by August 15, 2020. Possible to move in sooner. $2,550/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sylvester Cann at 206-651-4759 to learn more.