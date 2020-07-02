All apartments in Seattle
14340 Lenora Place North

14340 Lenora Place North · (206) 651-4759
Location

14340 Lenora Place North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. Aug 15

$2,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a great corner-unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome near Haller Lake. The two upstairs bedrooms both have en suite bathrooms and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Garage parking for 1 car. Close to bus lines and easy access to the freeway. Utilities included: cable, electricity, gas and water. Pets are welcome with a small pet deposit. Application fee will be credited toward first month rent. Available by August 15, 2020. Possible to move in sooner. $2,550/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sylvester Cann at 206-651-4759 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14340 Lenora Place North have any available units?
14340 Lenora Place North has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14340 Lenora Place North have?
Some of 14340 Lenora Place North's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14340 Lenora Place North currently offering any rent specials?
14340 Lenora Place North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14340 Lenora Place North pet-friendly?
Yes, 14340 Lenora Place North is pet friendly.
Does 14340 Lenora Place North offer parking?
Yes, 14340 Lenora Place North offers parking.
Does 14340 Lenora Place North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14340 Lenora Place North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14340 Lenora Place North have a pool?
No, 14340 Lenora Place North does not have a pool.
Does 14340 Lenora Place North have accessible units?
No, 14340 Lenora Place North does not have accessible units.
Does 14340 Lenora Place North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14340 Lenora Place North has units with dishwashers.
