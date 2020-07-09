All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1420 E Pine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1420 E Pine St
Last updated May 15 2020 at 8:15 AM

1420 E Pine St

1420 East Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1420 East Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Available Late May/ Early June. Garage parking, Storage, Water, Sewer and Garbage utilities included. Welcome home to this cozy urban studio with a spacious layout. The layout is spacious with a stunning kitchen furnished with stainless steel appliances with a gracious amount of cabinet space. The magnetic chalkboard backsplash is prefect for the creative cook to write down their favorite recipes. The bedroom enclave is separate from the living space, which gives the home a unique balance in a studio. Washer + Dryer in-unit and lets not forget the East facing windows which allows a lot of natural light to fill the home. Owner is seeking 12-month lease. The Braeburn Condos are located in the heart of Capitol Hill Pike/ Pine district. With a walkscore of 98 you have dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, retail spaces and nightlife just steps outside your door. The Braeburn building is a secured access building with workout facility, three rooftops, a community lounge, a community kitchen, are studio and movie theater. No need to worry about commute with a quick walk to the light rail station you can be downtown within 15 minutes. If leaving the city Capitol Hill has easy access to i5, I-90 and I-405 which makes it a truly convenient location.

Terms: 12 month lease preferred, No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 E Pine St have any available units?
1420 E Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 E Pine St have?
Some of 1420 E Pine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 E Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
1420 E Pine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 E Pine St pet-friendly?
No, 1420 E Pine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1420 E Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 1420 E Pine St offers parking.
Does 1420 E Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 E Pine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 E Pine St have a pool?
No, 1420 E Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 1420 E Pine St have accessible units?
No, 1420 E Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 E Pine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 E Pine St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98104
Starlight
915 Cherry Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Greenlake Terrace
7415 5th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Zindorf
714 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Seventh and James
600 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University