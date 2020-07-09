1420 E Pine St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym parking garage internet access media room

Available Late May/ Early June. Garage parking, Storage, Water, Sewer and Garbage utilities included. Welcome home to this cozy urban studio with a spacious layout. The layout is spacious with a stunning kitchen furnished with stainless steel appliances with a gracious amount of cabinet space. The magnetic chalkboard backsplash is prefect for the creative cook to write down their favorite recipes. The bedroom enclave is separate from the living space, which gives the home a unique balance in a studio. Washer + Dryer in-unit and lets not forget the East facing windows which allows a lot of natural light to fill the home. Owner is seeking 12-month lease. The Braeburn Condos are located in the heart of Capitol Hill Pike/ Pine district. With a walkscore of 98 you have dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, retail spaces and nightlife just steps outside your door. The Braeburn building is a secured access building with workout facility, three rooftops, a community lounge, a community kitchen, are studio and movie theater. No need to worry about commute with a quick walk to the light rail station you can be downtown within 15 minutes. If leaving the city Capitol Hill has easy access to i5, I-90 and I-405 which makes it a truly convenient location.



Terms: 12 month lease preferred, No Pets