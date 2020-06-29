All apartments in Seattle
How many bedrooms do you need?
1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B
1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B

1419 Northwest 65th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Northwest 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Modern, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5-bathrooms townhouse home property rental in the dynamic Ballard neighborhood in Seattle.

The lovely interior features polished hardwood floors, wall-to-wall carpets, and a fireplace. The kitchen includes granite countertops with a backsplash, plenty of storage in the fine wood cabinets and drawers, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are relaxing and perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Other appliances include an in-unit washer, dryer, and heating are installed.

The exterior features a small yard and a patio for outdoor dining or to relax under the fruit trees. An attached single-car garage is included in the rent. There is storage under the stairs as well as a ring doorbell and a ring security system available for use. Pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $200/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited though.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping.

The propertys Walkscore is 92/100 and Bikescore is 89/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and a Very Bikeable location, so daily errands do not require a car and biking is convenient for most trips.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Ballard Corners Park, Gemenskap Park, Salmon Bay Park, and Kirke Park.

Bus lines:
994 - 0.1 mile
D Line - 0.1 mile
15 - 0.1 mile
28 - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5488755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B have any available units?
1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B have?
Some of 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B offers parking.
Does 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B has units with dishwashers.
