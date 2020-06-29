1419 Northwest 65th Street Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Modern, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5-bathrooms townhouse home property rental in the dynamic Ballard neighborhood in Seattle.



The lovely interior features polished hardwood floors, wall-to-wall carpets, and a fireplace. The kitchen includes granite countertops with a backsplash, plenty of storage in the fine wood cabinets and drawers, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are relaxing and perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Other appliances include an in-unit washer, dryer, and heating are installed.



The exterior features a small yard and a patio for outdoor dining or to relax under the fruit trees. An attached single-car garage is included in the rent. There is storage under the stairs as well as a ring doorbell and a ring security system available for use. Pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $200/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited though.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping.



The propertys Walkscore is 92/100 and Bikescore is 89/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and a Very Bikeable location, so daily errands do not require a car and biking is convenient for most trips.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Ballard Corners Park, Gemenskap Park, Salmon Bay Park, and Kirke Park.



Bus lines:

994 - 0.1 mile

D Line - 0.1 mile

15 - 0.1 mile

28 - 0.4 mile



