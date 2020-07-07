1409 Queen Anne Ave N

Amenities

Christies is a beautiful newer 20-unit Local Family owned apartment building located on the crest of Queen Anne hill, walking distance to award winning restaurants, boutique shopping, a farmer's market, groceries and bus lines. Everything you need is at your fingertips, and getting to downtown Seattle is a breeze. The property has lots of natural light. Great location to all your shopping need bus service right next door. 1 bedroom, 1 bath $1,525.00. apartment has washer and dryer in the unit, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. New carpet in living room and bedroom, new floor in kitchen and bathroom. Lots of light upper and downer blinds. Parking available 2 garages. On-site manager. Secure building. Roof top deck. Please call Pat 206-286-6644 must see, only 20 apartments in building Thank you, Pat Christie's 206-286-6644