1409 Queen Anne Ave N
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:41 PM

1409 Queen Anne Ave N

1409 Queen Anne Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Christies is a beautiful newer 20-unit Local Family owned apartment building located on the crest of Queen Anne hill, walking distance to award winning restaurants, boutique shopping, a farmer's market, groceries and bus lines. Everything you need is at your fingertips, and getting to downtown Seattle is a breeze. The property has lots of natural light. Great location to all your shopping need bus service right next door. 1 bedroom, 1 bath $1,525.00. apartment has washer and dryer in the unit, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. New carpet in living room and bedroom, new floor in kitchen and bathroom. Lots of light upper and downer blinds. Parking available 2 garages. On-site manager. Secure building. Roof top deck. Please call Pat 206-286-6644 must see, only 20 apartments in building Thank you, Pat Christie's 206-286-6644

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Queen Anne Ave N have any available units?
1409 Queen Anne Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Queen Anne Ave N have?
Some of 1409 Queen Anne Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Queen Anne Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Queen Anne Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Queen Anne Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Queen Anne Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1409 Queen Anne Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Queen Anne Ave N offers parking.
Does 1409 Queen Anne Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 Queen Anne Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Queen Anne Ave N have a pool?
No, 1409 Queen Anne Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Queen Anne Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1409 Queen Anne Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Queen Anne Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Queen Anne Ave N has units with dishwashers.

