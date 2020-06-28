All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1407 33rd Ave. #B

1407 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1407 33rd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Desirable Madrona Townhome - Avail NOW
1407 33rd Ave. #B

Live just a block from the vibrant and thriving Madrona hub, featuring 10+ restaurants, a market/deli, Seattle Public Library, winery, 2 parks, shops, fitness services, professional services and more.

At 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 1,215 square feet, this 2008 built Madrona Townhome features an individual, fully fenced backyard, attached private garage, Brazilian hardwood floors, open concept living area with deck, master with en-suite bath and deck, and tons of counter and cabinet space in the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and gas stove.

There are two parks within one block, one small (Alvin Larkins Park) and one large (Madrona Playground) with jungle gym, tennis courts, basketball court, and grass play field. Or take a 1/2 mile walk down to Lake Washington or a quick walk to Seattle Public Library (Madrona - Sally Goldmark Branch.)

Grab coffee at one of the nearby coffee shops (Hi-Spot Cafe and Cupcake Royale), drinks at the Madrona Arms alehouse or Bottlehouse, Thai food (Naam Thai), Italian (Vendemmia), Turkish (Bistro Turkuaz), Ethiopian (Cafe Soleil), comfort food (St. Clouds) or Molly Moons.

$40 application fee, $3195 Security Deposit, pets are case by case with approval from owner and refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE4361002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 33rd Ave. #B have any available units?
1407 33rd Ave. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 33rd Ave. #B have?
Some of 1407 33rd Ave. #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 33rd Ave. #B currently offering any rent specials?
1407 33rd Ave. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 33rd Ave. #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 33rd Ave. #B is pet friendly.
Does 1407 33rd Ave. #B offer parking?
Yes, 1407 33rd Ave. #B offers parking.
Does 1407 33rd Ave. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 33rd Ave. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 33rd Ave. #B have a pool?
No, 1407 33rd Ave. #B does not have a pool.
Does 1407 33rd Ave. #B have accessible units?
No, 1407 33rd Ave. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 33rd Ave. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 33rd Ave. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
