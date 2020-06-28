Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Desirable Madrona Townhome - Avail NOW

1407 33rd Ave. #B



Live just a block from the vibrant and thriving Madrona hub, featuring 10+ restaurants, a market/deli, Seattle Public Library, winery, 2 parks, shops, fitness services, professional services and more.



At 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 1,215 square feet, this 2008 built Madrona Townhome features an individual, fully fenced backyard, attached private garage, Brazilian hardwood floors, open concept living area with deck, master with en-suite bath and deck, and tons of counter and cabinet space in the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and gas stove.



There are two parks within one block, one small (Alvin Larkins Park) and one large (Madrona Playground) with jungle gym, tennis courts, basketball court, and grass play field. Or take a 1/2 mile walk down to Lake Washington or a quick walk to Seattle Public Library (Madrona - Sally Goldmark Branch.)



Grab coffee at one of the nearby coffee shops (Hi-Spot Cafe and Cupcake Royale), drinks at the Madrona Arms alehouse or Bottlehouse, Thai food (Naam Thai), Italian (Vendemmia), Turkish (Bistro Turkuaz), Ethiopian (Cafe Soleil), comfort food (St. Clouds) or Molly Moons.



$40 application fee, $3195 Security Deposit, pets are case by case with approval from owner and refundable pet deposit.



