13716 25th Avenue North East

Another fine rental property presented by Trish Graham at Renters Warehouse. This cozy and cute 3 bedroom home is in a nice established N. Seattle neighborhood. Easy access into Seattle or around the lake to the eastside. Updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite counters and stylish cabinets. There is ample parking off street. Quiet street and close to area conveniences. Qualified applicants ($45 application/screening fee), are required to pay first month rent plus deposit equal to one month rent plus applicable pet deposits. Call or text Trish at 206-482-5712 or for quicker scheduling you can schedule online.