13550 Erickson Pl NE #50

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Bright and modern 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home in a convenient Seattle location. Located right at the heart of Lake City, just a stone''s throw away from city transits, shops, parks, and more!



Sun drenched interiors, thanks to the abundance of windows, solid panel doors, a fresh coat of paint, and custom mill work althroughout. Living room and dining area have polished hardwood floors and access to a private patio with a great view. Living room also has a custom fireplace, perfect for cozying up on cooler evenings.



Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and honed granite counters.



Masters bedroom has 2 wardrobe closets and a sitting area. It also has an ensuite bath with dual sinks, mosaic backsplash and ample lighting.



Unit is surrounded by a beautifully landscaped greenery.



For your laundry needs, this unit has an in-unit washer and dryer.



Walkscore: 76



Nearest Parks: Cedar Park, Little Brook Park and Albert Davis Park.



Nearest Bus Lines:

312 0.0 miles

306 0.0 miles

372 0.0 miles

65 0.0 miles



(RLNE4767642)