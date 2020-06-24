All apartments in Seattle
13550 Erickson Pl NE #50
13550 Erickson Pl NE #50

13550 Erickson Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13550 Erickson Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Bright and modern 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home in a convenient Seattle location. Located right at the heart of Lake City, just a stone''s throw away from city transits, shops, parks, and more!

Sun drenched interiors, thanks to the abundance of windows, solid panel doors, a fresh coat of paint, and custom mill work althroughout. Living room and dining area have polished hardwood floors and access to a private patio with a great view. Living room also has a custom fireplace, perfect for cozying up on cooler evenings.

Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and honed granite counters.

Masters bedroom has 2 wardrobe closets and a sitting area. It also has an ensuite bath with dual sinks, mosaic backsplash and ample lighting.

Unit is surrounded by a beautifully landscaped greenery.

For your laundry needs, this unit has an in-unit washer and dryer.

Walkscore: 76

Nearest Parks: Cedar Park, Little Brook Park and Albert Davis Park.

Nearest Bus Lines:
312 0.0 miles
306 0.0 miles
372 0.0 miles
65 0.0 miles

(RLNE4767642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 have any available units?
13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 have?
Some of 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 currently offering any rent specials?
13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 is pet friendly.
Does 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 offer parking?
No, 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 does not offer parking.
Does 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 have a pool?
No, 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 does not have a pool.
Does 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 have accessible units?
No, 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 does not have accessible units.
Does 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13550 Erickson Pl NE #50 has units with dishwashers.
