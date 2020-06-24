13550 Erickson Pl NE #50

Amenities
Bright and modern 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home in a convenient Seattle location. Located right at the heart of Lake City, just a stone''s throw away from city transits, shops, parks, and more!
Sun drenched interiors, thanks to the abundance of windows, solid panel doors, a fresh coat of paint, and custom mill work althroughout. Living room and dining area have polished hardwood floors and access to a private patio with a great view. Living room also has a custom fireplace, perfect for cozying up on cooler evenings.
Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and honed granite counters.
Masters bedroom has 2 wardrobe closets and a sitting area. It also has an ensuite bath with dual sinks, mosaic backsplash and ample lighting.
Unit is surrounded by a beautifully landscaped greenery.
For your laundry needs, this unit has an in-unit washer and dryer.
Walkscore: 76
Nearest Parks: Cedar Park, Little Brook Park and Albert Davis Park.
Nearest Bus Lines:
312 0.0 miles
306 0.0 miles
372 0.0 miles
65 0.0 miles
(RLNE4767642)