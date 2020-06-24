13512 Burke Ave N

Amenities
Available Soon! Seattle 2 br. 1 ba. Home close to Northgate - Cute rambler close to Northgate. Two bedrooms and 1 bath. Fireplace in living room, kitchen with eating space, laundry room. Laminate flooring throughout. Large fenced back yard.
SQ FT: 1060
YEAR BUILT: 1951
COUNTY: King
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Northgate
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Whitman
HIGH SCHOOL: Ingraham
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2150
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
