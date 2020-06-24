13512 Burke Ave N

Amenities

Available Soon! Seattle 2 br. 1 ba. Home close to Northgate - Cute rambler close to Northgate. Two bedrooms and 1 bath. Fireplace in living room, kitchen with eating space, laundry room. Laminate flooring throughout. Large fenced back yard.



SQ FT: 1060

YEAR BUILT: 1951

COUNTY: King



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Northgate

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Whitman

HIGH SCHOOL: Ingraham

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2150

Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE5019761)