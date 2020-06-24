All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:13 PM

13512 Burke Ave N

13512 Burke Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13512 Burke Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! Seattle 2 br. 1 ba. Home close to Northgate - Cute rambler close to Northgate. Two bedrooms and 1 bath. Fireplace in living room, kitchen with eating space, laundry room. Laminate flooring throughout. Large fenced back yard.

SQ FT: 1060
YEAR BUILT: 1951
COUNTY: King

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Northgate
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Whitman
HIGH SCHOOL: Ingraham
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2150
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5019761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13512 Burke Ave N have any available units?
13512 Burke Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13512 Burke Ave N have?
Some of 13512 Burke Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13512 Burke Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
13512 Burke Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13512 Burke Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13512 Burke Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 13512 Burke Ave N offer parking?
No, 13512 Burke Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 13512 Burke Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13512 Burke Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13512 Burke Ave N have a pool?
No, 13512 Burke Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 13512 Burke Ave N have accessible units?
No, 13512 Burke Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 13512 Burke Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13512 Burke Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
