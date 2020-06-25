Amenities

13320 3rd Ave NE Available 12/13/19 Recently Remodeled 3 bedroom In Haller Lake! - Please use this email to schedule a tour: tenantamanda@gmail.com



Beautifully Updated Rambler near Haller Lake. 3 bedroom 2 bath 1400 sq. ft. Wonderful kitchen w/ quartz counters with SS appliances., Hardwood floors throughout. Updated baths. Beautiful gardens with Trellis, and large deck. . Zone electric heat. Home sits on quite side street. Driveway parking.



The location can't be beat when living here! Fred Meyer, LA Fitness & Central Market are just minutes away. You easy access to HWY 99, I5 N&S.



The current residents are breaking their lease. You would be taking over the lease in your name. The lease dates would be from 12/13/19-04/16/20.



It is available 12/13/19. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



