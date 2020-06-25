All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
13320 3rd Ave NE
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

13320 3rd Ave NE

13320 3rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13320 3rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Haller Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13320 3rd Ave NE Available 12/13/19 Recently Remodeled 3 bedroom In Haller Lake! - Please use this email to schedule a tour: tenantamanda@gmail.com

Beautifully Updated Rambler near Haller Lake. 3 bedroom 2 bath 1400 sq. ft. Wonderful kitchen w/ quartz counters with SS appliances., Hardwood floors throughout. Updated baths. Beautiful gardens with Trellis, and large deck. . Zone electric heat. Home sits on quite side street. Driveway parking.

The location can't be beat when living here! Fred Meyer, LA Fitness & Central Market are just minutes away. You easy access to HWY 99, I5 N&S.

The current residents are breaking their lease. You would be taking over the lease in your name. The lease dates would be from 12/13/19-04/16/20.

It is available 12/13/19. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4827744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13320 3rd Ave NE have any available units?
13320 3rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13320 3rd Ave NE have?
Some of 13320 3rd Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13320 3rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13320 3rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13320 3rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13320 3rd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 13320 3rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13320 3rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13320 3rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13320 3rd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13320 3rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13320 3rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13320 3rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13320 3rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13320 3rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13320 3rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
