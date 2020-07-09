All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

13201 Linden Avenue N # 510

13201 Linden Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13201 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
sauna
Completely Remodeled Top Floor Condo with Lake View - Gorgeous remodel on the lake.This condo was remodeled from top to bottom just under 3 years ago. Featuring new granite counter tops and new kitchen appliances. The condo comes with a fresh look on the carpets, paint, bath tile, cabinets, trim and lighting. Large bright living room with sliding door to new deck. On the sunny south side you can leave the blinds open and enjoy complete privacy and park view. Partial lake view in winter. Complex is on the water for enjoying water activities or picnic lake side. "Small dog on a case by case basis. Sorry no cats. Water, garbage and sewer included in the rent. Enjoy the beautiful quiet setting on Bitter Lake with lush landscaping, wonderful pool, sport court, private beach, pool table and Sauna. Non-refundable move-in fee of $200. To schedule a viewing please call Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086. Thanks
Under Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1966780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 have any available units?
13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 have?
Some of 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 currently offering any rent specials?
13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 pet-friendly?
No, 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 offer parking?
Yes, 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 offers parking.
Does 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 have a pool?
Yes, 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 has a pool.
Does 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 have accessible units?
No, 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 does not have accessible units.
Does 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13201 Linden Avenue N # 510 does not have units with dishwashers.

