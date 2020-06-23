All apartments in Seattle
129 27th Ave E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

129 27th Ave E

129 27th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

129 27th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Mann

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Madison Valley 2BR/1BA Apartment in Triplex - OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, March 9, 10:30-11am.

Available now. Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in tri-plex. Great location in Madison Valley convenient to shopping, transportation & schools. Freshly painted. Washer/dryer in unit. Water/sewer/garbage, storage room and 1 off-street parking space included. Pets considered c/c with additional deposit. Terms: 12 month lease; $1,895 deposit.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Cheyenne at (253) 289-4005 or by e-mail at cheyenne_vickers@icloud.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

(RLNE4710318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 27th Ave E have any available units?
129 27th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 27th Ave E have?
Some of 129 27th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 27th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
129 27th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 27th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 27th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 129 27th Ave E offer parking?
No, 129 27th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 129 27th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 27th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 27th Ave E have a pool?
No, 129 27th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 129 27th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 129 27th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 129 27th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 27th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
