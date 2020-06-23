129 27th Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Madison Valley 2BR/1BA Apartment in Triplex - OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, March 9, 10:30-11am.



Available now. Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in tri-plex. Great location in Madison Valley convenient to shopping, transportation & schools. Freshly painted. Washer/dryer in unit. Water/sewer/garbage, storage room and 1 off-street parking space included. Pets considered c/c with additional deposit. Terms: 12 month lease; $1,895 deposit.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Cheyenne at (253) 289-4005 or by e-mail at cheyenne_vickers@icloud.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



