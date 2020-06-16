All apartments in Seattle
Location

12738 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SHOWING TODAY at 11:30 am! Single Family Home in Great North End Neighborhood, New Kit and Bath, Large Yard! -
SHOWING TODAY at 11:30 am!

This newly updated home features cherry cabinets and hardwood floors in the kitchen and a new bathroom surround and vanity update as well.

The french doors lead to a large deck and large yard perfect for summer nights in Seattle.

This home has a cozy loft master with walk in closets ( yes two of them) and sits in a quiet north Seattle neighborhood.
There is also an attached garage and plenty of off-street parking out front.

One small dog may be considered.
Text ONLY for more information 206-228-9017. NO CALLS PLEASE.

1 Year lease. No cats.

Minimum credit score 700

anita@northpacificproperties.com

(RLNE4200636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12738 25th Ave NE have any available units?
12738 25th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12738 25th Ave NE have?
Some of 12738 25th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12738 25th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12738 25th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12738 25th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12738 25th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 12738 25th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12738 25th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12738 25th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12738 25th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12738 25th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12738 25th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12738 25th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12738 25th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12738 25th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12738 25th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
