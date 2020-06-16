12738 25th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SHOWING TODAY at 11:30 am! Single Family Home in Great North End Neighborhood, New Kit and Bath, Large Yard! -

SHOWING TODAY at 11:30 am!



This newly updated home features cherry cabinets and hardwood floors in the kitchen and a new bathroom surround and vanity update as well.



The french doors lead to a large deck and large yard perfect for summer nights in Seattle.



This home has a cozy loft master with walk in closets ( yes two of them) and sits in a quiet north Seattle neighborhood.

There is also an attached garage and plenty of off-street parking out front.



One small dog may be considered.

Text ONLY for more information 206-228-9017. NO CALLS PLEASE.



1 Year lease. No cats.



Minimum credit score 700



anita@northpacificproperties.com



(RLNE4200636)