12738 25th Ave NE

Amenities
SHOWING TODAY at 11:30 am! Single Family Home in Great North End Neighborhood, New Kit and Bath, Large Yard! -
This newly updated home features cherry cabinets and hardwood floors in the kitchen and a new bathroom surround and vanity update as well.
The french doors lead to a large deck and large yard perfect for summer nights in Seattle.
This home has a cozy loft master with walk in closets ( yes two of them) and sits in a quiet north Seattle neighborhood.
There is also an attached garage and plenty of off-street parking out front.
One small dog may be considered.
Text ONLY for more information 206-228-9017. NO CALLS PLEASE.
1 Year lease. No cats.
Minimum credit score 700
anita@northpacificproperties.com
