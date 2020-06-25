127 22nd Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Great location in quiet part of Capitol Hill close to restaurants, cafes, and public transit. With a Walk Score of 89, your new home is across the street from the Queen Bee Café and within a block of Safeway and the #8, #11, #43 and #48 buses. Just 2.5 blocks away are the #12 bus and Miller Park and Community Center, which has a gym, basketball courts, and outdoor tennis courts and soccer field. If you work for Microsoft, the Connector shuttle picks you up just 2 blocks away. Private, secure garage on ground floor with room to park 1 car and additional storage space. Garage parking included in rent price. This townhouse has beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings on the top floor, and natural light in every room. Two bedrooms on top floor share a full bathroom (second half bathroom is on the main floor). Switch-on gas fireplace in living room and central heating & air conditioning provide year-round comfort. Utilities not included in rent price but are coordinated by owner for your convenience (so you don't have to set up anything when you move in). Electric bill usually only ~$25/month thanks to energy-efficient LED lighting and appliances (like front-loading washer and dryer). Cable/internet ready. No smoking. Unfurnished. Security deposit and first- and last-month's rent required to secure lease. Responsive, communicative landlord. No pets preferred to avoid damaging floors but open to considering small dogs and cats for additional monthly pet rent and pet damage deposit. Availability: August 1 with flexibility for earlier or later move in.