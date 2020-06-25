All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:06 AM

127 22nd Ave E

127 22nd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

127 22nd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Great location in quiet part of Capitol Hill close to restaurants, cafes, and public transit. With a Walk Score of 89, your new home is across the street from the Queen Bee Café and within a block of Safeway and the #8, #11, #43 and #48 buses. Just 2.5 blocks away are the #12 bus and Miller Park and Community Center, which has a gym, basketball courts, and outdoor tennis courts and soccer field. If you work for Microsoft, the Connector shuttle picks you up just 2 blocks away. Private, secure garage on ground floor with room to park 1 car and additional storage space. Garage parking included in rent price. This townhouse has beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings on the top floor, and natural light in every room. Two bedrooms on top floor share a full bathroom (second half bathroom is on the main floor). Switch-on gas fireplace in living room and central heating & air conditioning provide year-round comfort. Utilities not included in rent price but are coordinated by owner for your convenience (so you don't have to set up anything when you move in). Electric bill usually only ~$25/month thanks to energy-efficient LED lighting and appliances (like front-loading washer and dryer). Cable/internet ready. No smoking. Unfurnished. Security deposit and first- and last-month's rent required to secure lease. Responsive, communicative landlord. No pets preferred to avoid damaging floors but open to considering small dogs and cats for additional monthly pet rent and pet damage deposit. Availability: August 1 with flexibility for earlier or later move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 22nd Ave E have any available units?
127 22nd Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 22nd Ave E have?
Some of 127 22nd Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 22nd Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
127 22nd Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 22nd Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 22nd Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 127 22nd Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 127 22nd Ave E offers parking.
Does 127 22nd Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 22nd Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 22nd Ave E have a pool?
No, 127 22nd Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 127 22nd Ave E have accessible units?
No, 127 22nd Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 127 22nd Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 22nd Ave E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

