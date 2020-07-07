All apartments in Seattle
12526 Greenwood Avenue North Unit #304

12526 Greenwood Avenue North
Location

12526 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Take advantage of a One time $300 move in discount this December!

This charming 2 bedrooms, 2-bathroom apartment in the friendly Bitter Lake neighborhood in Seattle is unfurnished and well-ventilated. Located in a quiet community, close to the library, schools, freeway, and bus station. The bus line just in front of the building. Just 20 min. to downtown Seattle.

The unit has a nice and cozy interior with carpeted floor. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a Formica countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, an electric stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo with sliding glass door, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with forced-air heating.

The exterior features a relaxing balcony--a cool spot for some much-needed R and R. Covered and assigned parking spot (#304) with no-fee parking. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Tenant pays cable, electricity, and internet. Whereas, the landlord will be responsible for the trash, sewage, and water.

Nearby parks: Bitter Lake Playfield, Pipers Creek Natural Area, and Carkeek Park, Northwest Carkeek Park Road, Seattle, WA.

Bus lines:
5 - 0.0 mile
355 - 0.0 mile
345 - 0.2 mile
28 - 0.3 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5321850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

