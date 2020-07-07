12526 Greenwood Avenue North Unit #304

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Take advantage of a One time $300 move in discount this December!



This charming 2 bedrooms, 2-bathroom apartment in the friendly Bitter Lake neighborhood in Seattle is unfurnished and well-ventilated. Located in a quiet community, close to the library, schools, freeway, and bus station. The bus line just in front of the building. Just 20 min. to downtown Seattle.



The unit has a nice and cozy interior with carpeted floor. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a Formica countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, an electric stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo with sliding glass door, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with forced-air heating.



The exterior features a relaxing balcony--a cool spot for some much-needed R and R. Covered and assigned parking spot (#304) with no-fee parking. No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Tenant pays cable, electricity, and internet. Whereas, the landlord will be responsible for the trash, sewage, and water.



Nearby parks: Bitter Lake Playfield, Pipers Creek Natural Area, and Carkeek Park, Northwest Carkeek Park Road, Seattle, WA.



Bus lines:

5 - 0.0 mile

355 - 0.0 mile

345 - 0.2 mile

28 - 0.3 mile



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5321850)