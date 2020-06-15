124 Warren Ave N. #305

Amenities

Lovely Lower Queen Anne Condo - This stunning top floor 1 bed/1 bath condo available for rent at Queen's Court is perfect for someone seeking vintage Queen Anne charm with updated features in an unbeatable location. Washer and dryer in-unit. Water, sewer, garbage included in the cost of rent. Street parking available.



The bright, original hardwood floors are impeccably maintained and run through the spacious living room and bedroom. The updated modern kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances, tile floors, and a quaint dining alcove that looks over green space. The on-suite bathroom has also been updated to suit your needs comfortably.



93 walk score, 91 transit score. Built in 1930, historical Queen's Court is conveniently nestled in Lower Queen Anne just blocks from the Space Needle, Olympic Sculpture Park, the waterfront, groceries, restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, theater, etc.



Note: This unit is a third floor walk-up.



Available June 1st



Link to rental application criteria: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Please contact Heather by email at heather@northpacificproperties.com or by text at (414) 704-8212 to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



