Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

124 Warren Ave N. #305

124 Warren Avenue North · (414) 704-8212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Warren Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 124 Warren Ave N. #305 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
media room
Lovely Lower Queen Anne Condo - This stunning top floor 1 bed/1 bath condo available for rent at Queen's Court is perfect for someone seeking vintage Queen Anne charm with updated features in an unbeatable location. Washer and dryer in-unit. Water, sewer, garbage included in the cost of rent. Street parking available.

The bright, original hardwood floors are impeccably maintained and run through the spacious living room and bedroom. The updated modern kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances, tile floors, and a quaint dining alcove that looks over green space. The on-suite bathroom has also been updated to suit your needs comfortably.

93 walk score, 91 transit score. Built in 1930, historical Queen's Court is conveniently nestled in Lower Queen Anne just blocks from the Space Needle, Olympic Sculpture Park, the waterfront, groceries, restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, theater, etc.

Note: This unit is a third floor walk-up.

Available June 1st

Link to rental application criteria: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Please contact Heather by email at heather@northpacificproperties.com or by text at (414) 704-8212 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3627571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Warren Ave N. #305 have any available units?
124 Warren Ave N. #305 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Warren Ave N. #305 have?
Some of 124 Warren Ave N. #305's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Warren Ave N. #305 currently offering any rent specials?
124 Warren Ave N. #305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Warren Ave N. #305 pet-friendly?
No, 124 Warren Ave N. #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 124 Warren Ave N. #305 offer parking?
No, 124 Warren Ave N. #305 does not offer parking.
Does 124 Warren Ave N. #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Warren Ave N. #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Warren Ave N. #305 have a pool?
No, 124 Warren Ave N. #305 does not have a pool.
Does 124 Warren Ave N. #305 have accessible units?
No, 124 Warren Ave N. #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Warren Ave N. #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Warren Ave N. #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
