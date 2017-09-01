All apartments in Seattle
12351 Hiram Place Northeast
12351 Hiram Place Northeast

12351 Hiram Place Northeast
12351 Hiram Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Charming single family Cape Cod house on a private road, with a huge fully fenced yard! Surrounded by trees and offers a ton of privacy from neighbors. Walking distance to several parks (including the brand new skate structure at Virgil Flaim Park), Olympic Hills Elementary, Lake City Library, the Lake City Farmers Market, coffee shops, bars, and restaurants. Easy access to downtown and UW via I-5 and Lake City Way, with direct bus routes.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 12351 Hiram Place Northeast have any available units?
12351 Hiram Place Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 12351 Hiram Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
12351 Hiram Place Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12351 Hiram Place Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 12351 Hiram Place Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12351 Hiram Place Northeast offer parking?
No, 12351 Hiram Place Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 12351 Hiram Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12351 Hiram Place Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12351 Hiram Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 12351 Hiram Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 12351 Hiram Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 12351 Hiram Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 12351 Hiram Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 12351 Hiram Place Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12351 Hiram Place Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 12351 Hiram Place Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
