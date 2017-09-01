12351 Hiram Place Northeast

Amenities

Charming single family Cape Cod house on a private road, with a huge fully fenced yard! Surrounded by trees and offers a ton of privacy from neighbors. Walking distance to several parks (including the brand new skate structure at Virgil Flaim Park), Olympic Hills Elementary, Lake City Library, the Lake City Farmers Market, coffee shops, bars, and restaurants. Easy access to downtown and UW via I-5 and Lake City Way, with direct bus routes.

