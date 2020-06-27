Amenities
12341 10th Place NE # B Available 08/21/19 Large 3 bedroom x 2.25 bath Townhome available! - **Available to rent August**
1995 SQ-FT plus backyard, patio, master deck and 2 car garage.
TERMS
$2,350 rent per month
One months' rent refundable security deposit
12 month lease term
*1st months' rent and SD due upon move in
FEATURES-
-Hardwood floors in living room and kitchen
-Lots of sunlight in unit
-New insulated windows
-New paint and SS appliances
-2 full baths and quarter bath on main floor for guests
-Electric Fireplace
-Laundry room with full size washer/dryer on main living floor
-Patio with fenced in Zen garden--very little maintenance needed
-2 personal parking spots in secure, undercover garage space (404 SQ-FT)
-Tiled bathroom floors and tiled shower/bathtub stalls
-Newer Berber carpet
-Tenant pays Seattle City Light, Seattle Public Utilities, and Puget Sound Energy
-Large amount of storage in unit and garage
-Large deck off of master bedroom
-Large master suite level with spacious master bathroom with walk in closet
-Alarm system in place
-Built in 2007, Townhome is like new, especially bathrooms and kitchen spaces
-Vaulted Ceilings
*No pets
Email for more information and showing.
(RLNE2690686)