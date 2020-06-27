12341 10th Place NE # B

Amenities

Large 3 bedroom x 2.25 bath Townhome available!

1995 SQ-FT plus backyard, patio, master deck and 2 car garage.



TERMS

$2,350 rent per month

One months' rent refundable security deposit

12 month lease term



*1st months' rent and SD due upon move in



FEATURES-

-Hardwood floors in living room and kitchen

-Lots of sunlight in unit

-New insulated windows

-New paint and SS appliances

-2 full baths and quarter bath on main floor for guests

-Electric Fireplace

-Laundry room with full size washer/dryer on main living floor

-Patio with fenced in Zen garden--very little maintenance needed

-2 personal parking spots in secure, undercover garage space (404 SQ-FT)

-Tiled bathroom floors and tiled shower/bathtub stalls

-Newer Berber carpet

-Tenant pays Seattle City Light, Seattle Public Utilities, and Puget Sound Energy

-Large amount of storage in unit and garage

-Large deck off of master bedroom

-Large master suite level with spacious master bathroom with walk in closet

-Alarm system in place

-Built in 2007, Townhome is like new, especially bathrooms and kitchen spaces

-Vaulted Ceilings



*No pets



Email for more information and showing.



