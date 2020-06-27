All apartments in Seattle
12341 10th Place NE # B

12341 10th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12341 10th Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
12341 10th Place NE # B Available 08/21/19 Large 3 bedroom x 2.25 bath Townhome available! - **Available to rent August**

Large 3 bedroom x 2.25 bath Townhome available!
1995 SQ-FT plus backyard, patio, master deck and 2 car garage.

TERMS
$2,350 rent per month
One months' rent refundable security deposit
12 month lease term

*1st months' rent and SD due upon move in

FEATURES-
-Hardwood floors in living room and kitchen
-Lots of sunlight in unit
-New insulated windows
-New paint and SS appliances
-2 full baths and quarter bath on main floor for guests
-Electric Fireplace
-Laundry room with full size washer/dryer on main living floor
-Patio with fenced in Zen garden--very little maintenance needed
-2 personal parking spots in secure, undercover garage space (404 SQ-FT)
-Tiled bathroom floors and tiled shower/bathtub stalls
-Newer Berber carpet
-Tenant pays Seattle City Light, Seattle Public Utilities, and Puget Sound Energy
-Large amount of storage in unit and garage
-Large deck off of master bedroom
-Large master suite level with spacious master bathroom with walk in closet
-Alarm system in place
-Built in 2007, Townhome is like new, especially bathrooms and kitchen spaces
-Vaulted Ceilings

*No pets

Email for more information and showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2690686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12341 10th Place NE # B have any available units?
12341 10th Place NE # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12341 10th Place NE # B have?
Some of 12341 10th Place NE # B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12341 10th Place NE # B currently offering any rent specials?
12341 10th Place NE # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12341 10th Place NE # B pet-friendly?
No, 12341 10th Place NE # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12341 10th Place NE # B offer parking?
Yes, 12341 10th Place NE # B offers parking.
Does 12341 10th Place NE # B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12341 10th Place NE # B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12341 10th Place NE # B have a pool?
No, 12341 10th Place NE # B does not have a pool.
Does 12341 10th Place NE # B have accessible units?
No, 12341 10th Place NE # B does not have accessible units.
Does 12341 10th Place NE # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 12341 10th Place NE # B does not have units with dishwashers.
