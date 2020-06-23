All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

12337 11th Ave NE

12337 11th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12337 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Pinehurst - Newly Remodeled Bungalow in Pinehurst on a large lot. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home includes a new Kitchen, new bathroom, & original hardwoods that were refinished. Detached Garage and big yard. Washer/Dryer hookups. Great location, near bus line.
1st, last, & security deposit required.

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/a23c5330a2
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4417742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12337 11th Ave NE have any available units?
12337 11th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12337 11th Ave NE have?
Some of 12337 11th Ave NE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12337 11th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12337 11th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12337 11th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 12337 11th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12337 11th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12337 11th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 12337 11th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12337 11th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12337 11th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12337 11th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12337 11th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12337 11th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12337 11th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12337 11th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
