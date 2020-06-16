12326 14th Ave NE #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 Bed 3.5 Bath North Seattle Townhouse - Large and spacious 3 bedroom townhouse in North Seattle is conveniently located close to I-5 and UW. Open concept leads to hardwood floors that flow through the main level while carpeting lines every bedroom. Big kitchen with newer appliances. 3.5 bathrooms gives every tenant all of the space and privacy needed. A gas fireplace & individually controlled room heating will keep you plenty warm as well as minimizing heating bills. Large garage fits 2 cars, as well as plenty of street parking available. Balcony has enough size for seating. W/D in unit. No pets. Unit occupied, please do not disturb.



Move-in Fees:

-Monthly Rent: $2,595.00

-Refundable Security Deposit $2,553.00

Application Fee: 42.00



AVAILABLE: Now (12 month lease)



Tenant pays all utilities.



Link to application screening criteria below

http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2675341)