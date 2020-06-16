All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

12326 14th Ave NE #A

12326 14th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12326 14th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bed 3.5 Bath North Seattle Townhouse - Large and spacious 3 bedroom townhouse in North Seattle is conveniently located close to I-5 and UW. Open concept leads to hardwood floors that flow through the main level while carpeting lines every bedroom. Big kitchen with newer appliances. 3.5 bathrooms gives every tenant all of the space and privacy needed. A gas fireplace & individually controlled room heating will keep you plenty warm as well as minimizing heating bills. Large garage fits 2 cars, as well as plenty of street parking available. Balcony has enough size for seating. W/D in unit. No pets. Unit occupied, please do not disturb.

Move-in Fees:
-Monthly Rent: $2,595.00
-Refundable Security Deposit $2,553.00
Application Fee: 42.00

AVAILABLE: Now (12 month lease)

Tenant pays all utilities.

Link to application screening criteria below
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2675341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12326 14th Ave NE #A have any available units?
12326 14th Ave NE #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12326 14th Ave NE #A have?
Some of 12326 14th Ave NE #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12326 14th Ave NE #A currently offering any rent specials?
12326 14th Ave NE #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12326 14th Ave NE #A pet-friendly?
No, 12326 14th Ave NE #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12326 14th Ave NE #A offer parking?
Yes, 12326 14th Ave NE #A offers parking.
Does 12326 14th Ave NE #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12326 14th Ave NE #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12326 14th Ave NE #A have a pool?
No, 12326 14th Ave NE #A does not have a pool.
Does 12326 14th Ave NE #A have accessible units?
No, 12326 14th Ave NE #A does not have accessible units.
Does 12326 14th Ave NE #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12326 14th Ave NE #A does not have units with dishwashers.
