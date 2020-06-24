All apartments in Seattle
Location

12316 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
garage
Lease Terms:
$3000/ mo. First/Last/1 mo. Security Deposit. Preferred lease - 12 to 24 months. Subject to background and credit checks, $50 processing fee per applicant. No pets. No smoking.

Description:
This single story craftsman-style home was effectively rebuilt in 2002 and has handicapped access. 4 large bdrms including master w/French doors to covered patio and en-suite bath w/jetted tub & shower. Open floor plan w/kitchen, dining, & great room all enjoying the vaulted, beamed ceilings, wall of windows & gas fireplace. Fresh paint, crown moulding and a new gas furnace, the property is surrounded by a completely fenced yard with remote controlled gate, carport & garage. Near #41 express bus stop to Downtown Seattle and bus stops to NSCC. UW. Very convenient and strategically located near schools, mall, supermarkets, church, restaurants. Carpets have been changed to hardwood floors in 2014. New refrigerator, microwave oven and water heater. Currently tenanted. Please do not disturb tenants. Viewing by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4776046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12316 8th Ave NE have any available units?
12316 8th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12316 8th Ave NE have?
Some of 12316 8th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12316 8th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12316 8th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12316 8th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 12316 8th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12316 8th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12316 8th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12316 8th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12316 8th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12316 8th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12316 8th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12316 8th Ave NE have accessible units?
Yes, 12316 8th Ave NE has accessible units.
Does 12316 8th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12316 8th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
