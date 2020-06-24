12316 8th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport parking garage

Lease Terms:

$3000/ mo. First/Last/1 mo. Security Deposit. Preferred lease - 12 to 24 months. Subject to background and credit checks, $50 processing fee per applicant. No pets. No smoking.



Description:

This single story craftsman-style home was effectively rebuilt in 2002 and has handicapped access. 4 large bdrms including master w/French doors to covered patio and en-suite bath w/jetted tub & shower. Open floor plan w/kitchen, dining, & great room all enjoying the vaulted, beamed ceilings, wall of windows & gas fireplace. Fresh paint, crown moulding and a new gas furnace, the property is surrounded by a completely fenced yard with remote controlled gate, carport & garage. Near #41 express bus stop to Downtown Seattle and bus stops to NSCC. UW. Very convenient and strategically located near schools, mall, supermarkets, church, restaurants. Carpets have been changed to hardwood floors in 2014. New refrigerator, microwave oven and water heater. Currently tenanted. Please do not disturb tenants. Viewing by appointment only.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4776046)