All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1222 East Madison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1222 East Madison St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1222 East Madison St

1222 East Madison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1222 East Madison Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
elevator
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
bbq/grill
Available July 1st! This studio is bright and features two large closets, linen storage, a full sized stackable washer & dryer, stainless style appliances in the galley style kitchen and a beautiful patio facing west with a garden terraced view.

Feel free to put your own gas grill on your patio or take a short elevator ride to our communal roof top deck with a 360 degree view of the city. This deck is open 24 hours with two large industrial barbeque grills and a lovely urban fire pit for all of the residents to share.

Please note, prices are subject to change daily depending on availability, lease terms and move in dates.

Live in the most vibrant neighborhood in Seattle! Restaurants, bars, boutiques, grocery stores, parks and so much more are just steps from your new apartment! Call today to tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 East Madison St have any available units?
1222 East Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 East Madison St have?
Some of 1222 East Madison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 East Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
1222 East Madison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 East Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 1222 East Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1222 East Madison St offer parking?
No, 1222 East Madison St does not offer parking.
Does 1222 East Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 East Madison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 East Madison St have a pool?
No, 1222 East Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 1222 East Madison St have accessible units?
No, 1222 East Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 East Madison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 East Madison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University