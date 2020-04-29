1214 E Hamlin St

Amenities

Portage Bay STUNNING Waterfront Floating Home! Absolutely stunning 3+ bedroom, 4 bathroom brand new one of a kind Portage Bay Floating home! Come be a part of this quiet community on a waterfront home in the heart of Seattle. Wrapped with views this modern houseboat has a 360-degree view with floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open on the main level. Enjoy views of the Montlake Cut up close and personal where you have front row seats to Opening Day and year-round entertainment. Main level has a large living room with a gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen, hot tub and steam room with a .75 bath. Enjoy a dip with doors that open up to the lake with awesome views. Upper level has a large master suite with a walk in closet and private bath, 2nd bedroom with its own bath as well. The lower level has a media room with your own at home movie theater, 2 extra rooms, and another full bath. Laundry room with a full-size washer and dryer and storage. Complete smart home with top of the line electronics throughout. Don’t miss the amazing roof top deck with a gas fire pit. Incredible entertaining space!! AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE! Come make this your home in perfect time for summer!



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Absolutely No pets. DOA does not allow.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



