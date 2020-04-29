All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1214 E Hamlin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1214 E Hamlin St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:51 PM

1214 E Hamlin St

1214 East Hamlin Street · (206) 203-6190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1214 East Hamlin Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Portage Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. Aug 15

$8,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
hot tub
media room
sauna
Portage Bay STUNNING Waterfront Floating Home! Absolutely stunning 3+ bedroom, 4 bathroom brand new one of a kind Portage Bay Floating home! Come be a part of this quiet community on a waterfront home in the heart of Seattle. Wrapped with views this modern houseboat has a 360-degree view with floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open on the main level. Enjoy views of the Montlake Cut up close and personal where you have front row seats to Opening Day and year-round entertainment. Main level has a large living room with a gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen, hot tub and steam room with a .75 bath. Enjoy a dip with doors that open up to the lake with awesome views. Upper level has a large master suite with a walk in closet and private bath, 2nd bedroom with its own bath as well. The lower level has a media room with your own at home movie theater, 2 extra rooms, and another full bath. Laundry room with a full-size washer and dryer and storage. Complete smart home with top of the line electronics throughout. Don’t miss the amazing roof top deck with a gas fire pit. Incredible entertaining space!! AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE! Come make this your home in perfect time for summer!

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Absolutely No pets. DOA does not allow.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 E Hamlin St have any available units?
1214 E Hamlin St has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 E Hamlin St have?
Some of 1214 E Hamlin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 E Hamlin St currently offering any rent specials?
1214 E Hamlin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 E Hamlin St pet-friendly?
No, 1214 E Hamlin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1214 E Hamlin St offer parking?
No, 1214 E Hamlin St does not offer parking.
Does 1214 E Hamlin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 E Hamlin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 E Hamlin St have a pool?
No, 1214 E Hamlin St does not have a pool.
Does 1214 E Hamlin St have accessible units?
No, 1214 E Hamlin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 E Hamlin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 E Hamlin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1214 E Hamlin St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity