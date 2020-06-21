1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600

Amenities
Alki Beach Waterfront Condo with Gorgeous Interior and Views - Gorgeous top floor waterfront condo, two bedroom plus two baths with panoramic Puget Sound views and two balconies! High ceilings, fabulous built ins with ample storage and stunning craftsmanship abound in this mission-style beauty complete with stainless steel chef appliances and designer finishes throughout. This home is a show stopper. Enjoy easy access to Alki Beach Park and boundless entertainment and dining options . Garage parking, controlled access building, fitness center, clubhouse and full size washer and dryer make this the perfect in-city abode!
COMMUNITY NAME:
Bay Villa Alki Beach Condominiums
YEAR BUILT: 1997
COMMUNITY FEATURES
| Exercise Room | Clubhouse | Controlled Access Entry|
SCHOOLS
Elementary: Alki | Middle/Jr High: Madison | High: West Seattle
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
Garage Parking
HEATING
Electric Baseboard
UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT
Water | Sewer | Trash |
LEASE DETAILS
12-24 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $3400. We may ask for prepayment of last months' rent based on income, credit score or screening results.
PET POLICY – Pets Accepted Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
• Pet is possible with prior approval
• Pet must be over 2 years old
• Pet must neutered or spayed
• Pet must be and under 30lbs
• No aggressive breeds
• Other restrictions may apply
• Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.
