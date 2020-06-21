All apartments in Seattle
1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600
1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600

1210 Alki Avenue Southwest · (425) 458-4263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1210 Alki Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1619 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Alki Beach Waterfront Condo with Gorgeous Interior and Views - Gorgeous top floor waterfront condo, two bedroom plus two baths with panoramic Puget Sound views and two balconies! High ceilings, fabulous built ins with ample storage and stunning craftsmanship abound in this mission-style beauty complete with stainless steel chef appliances and designer finishes throughout. This home is a show stopper. Enjoy easy access to Alki Beach Park and boundless entertainment and dining options . Garage parking, controlled access building, fitness center, clubhouse and full size washer and dryer make this the perfect in-city abode!

To schedule a tour online, please follow the below link. Alternatively, you may fill out a contact out a contact form and we will contact you directly.

https://showdigs.co/n7h1t

COMMUNITY NAME:
Bay Villa Alki Beach Condominiums

YEAR BUILT: 1997

COMMUNITY FEATURES
| Exercise Room | Clubhouse | Controlled Access Entry|

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Alki | Middle/Jr High: Madison | High: West Seattle

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
Garage Parking

HEATING
Electric Baseboard

UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT
Water | Sewer | Trash |

LEASE DETAILS
12-24 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $3400. We may ask for prepayment of last months' rent based on income, credit score or screening results.

PET POLICY – Pets Accepted Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
• Pet is possible with prior approval
• Pet must be over 2 years old
• Pet must neutered or spayed
• Pet must be and under 30lbs
• No aggressive breeds
• Other restrictions may apply
• Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 have any available units?
1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 have?
Some of 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 does offer parking.
Does 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 have a pool?
No, 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 have accessible units?
No, 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600 has units with dishwashers.
