1210 Alki Avenue SW # 600

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking garage

Alki Beach Waterfront Condo with Gorgeous Interior and Views - Gorgeous top floor waterfront condo, two bedroom plus two baths with panoramic Puget Sound views and two balconies! High ceilings, fabulous built ins with ample storage and stunning craftsmanship abound in this mission-style beauty complete with stainless steel chef appliances and designer finishes throughout. This home is a show stopper. Enjoy easy access to Alki Beach Park and boundless entertainment and dining options . Garage parking, controlled access building, fitness center, clubhouse and full size washer and dryer make this the perfect in-city abode!



To schedule a tour online, please follow the below link. Alternatively, you may fill out a contact out a contact form and we will contact you directly.



https://showdigs.co/n7h1t



COMMUNITY NAME:

Bay Villa Alki Beach Condominiums



YEAR BUILT: 1997



COMMUNITY FEATURES

| Exercise Room | Clubhouse | Controlled Access Entry|



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Alki | Middle/Jr High: Madison | High: West Seattle



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

Garage Parking



HEATING

Electric Baseboard



UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT

Water | Sewer | Trash |



LEASE DETAILS

12-24 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $3400. We may ask for prepayment of last months' rent based on income, credit score or screening results.



PET POLICY – Pets Accepted Case by Case

IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:

• Pet is possible with prior approval

• Pet must be over 2 years old

• Pet must neutered or spayed

• Pet must be and under 30lbs

• No aggressive breeds

• Other restrictions may apply

• Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties



(RLNE5820982)