1208 Northeast 105th Street

Welcome to the synchronicity of retro style combined with modern convenience! Charming, warm, and spacious, this classic mid-century modern home provides a sweet urban retreat. Nestled on a quiet street, yet only minutes from the Downtown Seattle bustle, this beauty could be your new nest!



Quality construction and masterful updates ensure this oasis provides all the modern conveniences while retaining its original charm. Soaring vaulted hardwood ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling walls of windows ensure airy, light-washed spaces and year-round brightness.



With an open concept floor plan, this gem is perfect for entertaining! Craft a magnificent feast in the well-appointed Chef’s Kitchen while guests and family gather around the cozy double-sided fireplace. BBQs are a snap! Steps from the kitchen, sliding glass doors open to the private front patio – a brilliant spot for your meal time grilling. A convenient partial cover even keeps you cool on those hot days while you work your BBQ magic. A spacious balcony off the bright living room offers more space to spill in to on those sunny Seattle days. Time to catch a game? A massive lower level family room has plenty of space for the crowd, and a second cozy fireplace!



With three airy bedrooms on the main level, and an enormous fourth bedroom downstairs, there’s no end of space for guests. The master bedroom sports a double closet and built-in dresser space. Two additional bedrooms and a spa-style 5-piece full bath, complete with jetted soaking tub, round out the main floor.



Downstairs, the huge bedroom and bright full bath could be guest space, a private master suite, or an out-of-the-way stellar office space! You choose! A great storage/workshop area, and separate laundry complete the lower level.



Conveniently located just north of the City in quiet Maple Leaf, you’re minutes from freeways, thoroughfares and Downtown Seattle for effortless commutes. Blocks from great neighborhood shopping, dining, theaters and amenities.



FEATURES:



• 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 2590 sq ft of classic style

• Gorgeous soaring hardwood vaulted ceilings create a fresh, airy feel

• Floor-to-ceiling walls of windows for tons of natural light

• Gleaming hardwoods, tile, and plush carpet throughout

• Well-appointed Chef’s kitchen w/ plenty of custom espresso cabinetry

• Quartz counters with modern white subway tile backsplash

• Quality stainless steel appliances incl. four burner gas range

• Large, convenient breakfast bar

• Separate dining area off kitchen w/ fireplace and sliders to private front patio

• Bright, spacious living room w/ fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows

• Double sided fireplace opens to both living and dining areas

• Quiet, private balcony/deck off living room overlooking back yard

• Main floor Master bedroom incl. double closet and built in dresser space

• Spa style 5-piece main floor bath w/ dual vanity, jetted soaking tub, and walk-in shower

• 2 large additional bedrooms on main floor

• Massive lower level 4th bedroom w/wall- to-wall windows – master suite? Fab office space?

• Designer tiled lower level full bath

• Bright huge lower level family room w/ 2nd fireplace and wall-to-wall windows

• Separate laundry/storage area w/ full size washer and dryer

• Roomy workshop area w/ tons of additional storage

• Large sunny front patio w/ convenient partial shade cover

• Partially fenced front yard

• 2-car carport with additional storage

• Impeccable landscaping w/mature plantings

• Year-round yard maintenance included



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.