Pinehurst. 12038 14th Ave NE Seattle, 98125. 2 bed 1 bath, 700sqft. Available Now!



VIDEO TOUR! Charming rambler on a serene tree lined street! Drenched in natural sun light, this updated home features hardwoods throughout, kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & breakfast bar. 2 beds & 1 full bath. Spacious, fully fenced yard with patio & shed, great for extra storage! 2 uncovered parking spots. Close to park, Safeway, restaurants, bus, I5+minutes to UW, Community College & Northgate Mall & much more!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: http://christyricepm.com/listing/94561916



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



