Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

12034 15th Avenue NE #107 Available 03/06/19 Sedona Court 1BR/1BA Condo in Victory Heights Neighborhood - Available on March 6th. Well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in the Sedona Court Condo. Complex. Great location near shopping, entertainment and bus lines. Large open living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen has raised breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave, range and refrigerator. Master bedroom with walk-through closet and patio access. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. One secured parking stall. W/S/G included. Terms: $1,255 deposit, minimum 12 month lease; No Smoking; Small dog C/C with additional deposit.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Ron Goldy at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at rgoldy@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



