12034 15th Avenue NE #107
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12034 15th Avenue NE #107

12034 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12034 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Lake City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12034 15th Avenue NE #107 Available 03/06/19 Sedona Court 1BR/1BA Condo in Victory Heights Neighborhood - Available on March 6th. Well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in the Sedona Court Condo. Complex. Great location near shopping, entertainment and bus lines. Large open living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen has raised breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave, range and refrigerator. Master bedroom with walk-through closet and patio access. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. One secured parking stall. W/S/G included. Terms: $1,255 deposit, minimum 12 month lease; No Smoking; Small dog C/C with additional deposit.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Ron Goldy at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at rgoldy@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

(RLNE4718315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 have any available units?
12034 15th Avenue NE #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 have?
Some of 12034 15th Avenue NE #107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 currently offering any rent specials?
12034 15th Avenue NE #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 is pet friendly.
Does 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 offer parking?
Yes, 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 offers parking.
Does 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 have a pool?
No, 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 does not have a pool.
Does 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 have accessible units?
No, 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12034 15th Avenue NE #107 has units with dishwashers.
