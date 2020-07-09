All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 11710 22nd AVE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11710 22nd AVE NE
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

11710 22nd AVE NE

11710 22nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11710 22nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UPDATED & WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED, 2 BATH SEATTLE HOUSE FOR RENT AVAILABLE NOW! - *$2550 per month rent, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Bonus Rooms (1 Bedroom like), 1640 SF*
*1 Car Garage; Large, fully fenced, well maintained yard; 1 Yr LEASE preferred ; Pets CBC Basis*
*1st month's rent ($2550) and security deposit ($2550) due upon move in; Utilities are not included*
Apply at https://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

VIDEO OF HOME:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubZuZiAFdyg
This home offers charming, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 Bonus room living space in the Pinehurst/Jackson Park area of Seattle providing close proximity to entertainment, dining, and shopping. Easily could be used as a 4 bedroom home. Location couldnt be better! Great commuter location to most of Seattle and the Eastside. Many bus lines providing easy area walkability. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home has 2 bonus rooms. One acts like an extra bedroom, one a second living room. Plenty of space for large or growing families! Flooring throughout is wood floors. Driveway provides good off-street parking option as well as 1 car garage. Front and backyard is nicely landscaped and is easy to maintain and flat. Backyard mostly fenced but not fully fenced.

Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit/fees would be required for each pet. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy. Very close access to I-5, Lake City Way, and Aurora provide very easy commute. Schools are within walking distance of the home. These include:
-Sacajawea Elementary School
-Jane Addams Middle School
-Nathan Hale High School
-North Seattle College

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington, Puget Sound, Lake Union, Green Lake, Haller Lake, and Bitter Lake very close!
-Northacres Park, Hamlin Park, Carkeek Park, Woodland Park, Warren Magnuson Park, Gas Works
-Northgate Mall, Northwest Hospital, Edmonds Ferry Terminal, Close I-5, 99, and 522 access
-Jackson Park Golf, Seattle Golf Club, Sand Point CC, Inglewood Golf Club, Wayne Golf

This home has everything you could want and more! Text, call, or email for showing, applications or more information today!

(RLNE5284910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11710 22nd AVE NE have any available units?
11710 22nd AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11710 22nd AVE NE have?
Some of 11710 22nd AVE NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11710 22nd AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
11710 22nd AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11710 22nd AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11710 22nd AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 11710 22nd AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 11710 22nd AVE NE offers parking.
Does 11710 22nd AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11710 22nd AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11710 22nd AVE NE have a pool?
No, 11710 22nd AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 11710 22nd AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 11710 22nd AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11710 22nd AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11710 22nd AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University