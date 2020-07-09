11710 22nd AVE NE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

UPDATED & WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED, 2 BATH SEATTLE HOUSE FOR RENT AVAILABLE NOW! - *$2550 per month rent, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Bonus Rooms (1 Bedroom like), 1640 SF*

*1 Car Garage; Large, fully fenced, well maintained yard; 1 Yr LEASE preferred ; Pets CBC Basis*

*1st month's rent ($2550) and security deposit ($2550) due upon move in; Utilities are not included*

Apply at https://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



VIDEO OF HOME:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubZuZiAFdyg

This home offers charming, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 Bonus room living space in the Pinehurst/Jackson Park area of Seattle providing close proximity to entertainment, dining, and shopping. Easily could be used as a 4 bedroom home. Location couldnt be better! Great commuter location to most of Seattle and the Eastside. Many bus lines providing easy area walkability. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home has 2 bonus rooms. One acts like an extra bedroom, one a second living room. Plenty of space for large or growing families! Flooring throughout is wood floors. Driveway provides good off-street parking option as well as 1 car garage. Front and backyard is nicely landscaped and is easy to maintain and flat. Backyard mostly fenced but not fully fenced.



Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit/fees would be required for each pet. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy. Very close access to I-5, Lake City Way, and Aurora provide very easy commute. Schools are within walking distance of the home. These include:

-Sacajawea Elementary School

-Jane Addams Middle School

-Nathan Hale High School

-North Seattle College



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington, Puget Sound, Lake Union, Green Lake, Haller Lake, and Bitter Lake very close!

-Northacres Park, Hamlin Park, Carkeek Park, Woodland Park, Warren Magnuson Park, Gas Works

-Northgate Mall, Northwest Hospital, Edmonds Ferry Terminal, Close I-5, 99, and 522 access

-Jackson Park Golf, Seattle Golf Club, Sand Point CC, Inglewood Golf Club, Wayne Golf



This home has everything you could want and more! Text, call, or email for showing, applications or more information today!



