Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Secluded four story westerly facing building in a great location just off of Phinney and Market. Great location for taking the bus. This is a bright, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with hardwood floor, lots of windows and a westerly view. Includes stainless appliances, dishwasher and covered parking. 116 N 45th St. $1900 rent, $1000 deposit. No smoking, no dogs. Call Jack @ 206-724-0301 for info or to see.



Terms: One year lease.