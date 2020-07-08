All apartments in Seattle
11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D

11509 26th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11509 26th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 beds / 2.5 baths Townhouse in Lake City/NW Seattle! - Nice 3 beds / 2.5 baths Townhouse in Lake City/NW Seattle!
Easy short walking distance to restaurants, pharmacies, and grocery stores, with the large North Gate shopping mall a short drive away.

Property Features:
-Approximately 1522 SF (incl. garage)
-Stainless appliances
-Granite countertops
-Hardwood floors
-Fenced Yard

This is a definite MUST SEE!!
1st/Deposit (can be spread out with good credit).
Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call for more information.
Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.

(RLNE5102077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D have any available units?
11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D have?
Some of 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D currently offering any rent specials?
11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D pet-friendly?
Yes, 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D is pet friendly.
Does 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D offer parking?
Yes, 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D offers parking.
Does 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D have a pool?
No, 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D does not have a pool.
Does 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D have accessible units?
No, 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D does not have accessible units.
Does 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D have units with dishwashers?
No, 11509 26th Ave NE. UNIT D does not have units with dishwashers.

