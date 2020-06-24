1147 N 92nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Seattle Property Management - Dave Poletti & Associates presents this Bright, Spacious multilevel 3 bedroom unit in duplex available now in the Oaktree/North Greenlake area! Originally built in 1976, this very well maintained townhouse style duplex is roughly 1500 square feet. Unit is comprised of 3 different levels - first floor consists of a bedroom as well as a full washer and dryer and bathroom, second level is the main carpeted living area, kitchen and formal dining space and .5 bathroom, third floor consists of the 2 spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. Duplex offers easy access to Highway 99, Interstate 5 and the bus line! Close to North Seattle CC, Northgate Mall, Licton Springs Park and much more! Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:45 PM! (One showing per party, we will not show the unit twice! If you need to measure for furniture, be sure to bring measuring tapes, and take photos/videos for anyone else who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 3 Bedroom - 1 Full & 2 Partial Bathrooms - Approx 1500 SF - Dishwasher/Disposal - Refrigerator - Electric Oven/Range - Carpets/Vinyl - Lots of closets - Full Washer/Dryer - 2 Off Street Parking Included - W/S/G Included - No Pets/No Smoking - 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!