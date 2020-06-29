All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 11405 37th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11405 37th Ave SW
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

11405 37th Ave SW

11405 37th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11405 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98146
Arbor Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31st, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Captivating 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental on peaceful Arbor Heights neighborhood in Seattle!

This impressive home boasts the perfect combination of hardwood and carpet floors and a fireplace. The cozy interior offers a lovely kitchen with granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and oven/range. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with electric heating and air conditioning. Its a pet-friendly home but only small dogs are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed.

Theres a yard outside perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends. Renter must maintain it. Theres a storage room in its shed that tenants can use.

Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, internet, sewage, and landscaping. Whereas the landlord will handle water, sewage, and trash.

It comes with a 1-car carport and lots of parking spots around the house on-street parking.

Perfect location close to the beach and parks and is a perfect place to call home!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Seola Park, Endolyne Park, and Fauntleroy Park.

Bus lines:
21 - 0.1 mile
22 - 0.1 mile
113 - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5695368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11405 37th Ave SW have any available units?
11405 37th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11405 37th Ave SW have?
Some of 11405 37th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11405 37th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
11405 37th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11405 37th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 11405 37th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 11405 37th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 11405 37th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 11405 37th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11405 37th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11405 37th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 11405 37th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 11405 37th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 11405 37th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 11405 37th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11405 37th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University