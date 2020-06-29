11405 37th Ave SW

Amenities
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31st, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Captivating 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental on peaceful Arbor Heights neighborhood in Seattle!
This impressive home boasts the perfect combination of hardwood and carpet floors and a fireplace. The cozy interior offers a lovely kitchen with granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and oven/range. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with electric heating and air conditioning. Its a pet-friendly home but only small dogs are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed.
Theres a yard outside perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends. Renter must maintain it. Theres a storage room in its shed that tenants can use.
Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, internet, sewage, and landscaping. Whereas the landlord will handle water, sewage, and trash.
It comes with a 1-car carport and lots of parking spots around the house on-street parking.
Perfect location close to the beach and parks and is a perfect place to call home!
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Seola Park, Endolyne Park, and Fauntleroy Park.
Bus lines:
21 - 0.1 mile
22 - 0.1 mile
113 - 0.5 mile
(RLNE5695368)