All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 11349 Sandpoint Way NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11349 Sandpoint Way NE
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

11349 Sandpoint Way NE

11349 Sand Point Way NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11349 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11349 Sandpoint Way NE Available 08/07/19 Well maintained, pet friendly single family home - **Occupied thru 7/31/19**
Well maintained, pet friendly single family home located close Burke Gilman trail, Magnuson Park, Mathews beach, minutes to Children's Hospital, University of WA, University Village Shopping Mall. Metro bus line #75 just steps away. Main floor consists of hardwood floors throughout, living room with fireplace, dining room area, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom with updates, downstairs has laundry room with full size W/D, family room, second bathroom, 3rd bedroom, utility room with lots of storage and access to backyard. The backyard is fully fenced with large covered patio area great for entertaining (tenant mows lawn and rakes leaves, owner will maintain major landscape) Tenant pays all utilities (gas heat) First and deposit moves you in (if qualified). Pets ok on CBC basis and $650 refundable pet deposit (2 pets max allowed). Refundable Security Deposit is $2000 pet deposit is $650 $45 application fee.

-Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/305dd86079/11349-sandpoint-way-ne-seattle-wa-98125

(RLNE3878355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11349 Sandpoint Way NE have any available units?
11349 Sandpoint Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11349 Sandpoint Way NE have?
Some of 11349 Sandpoint Way NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11349 Sandpoint Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
11349 Sandpoint Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11349 Sandpoint Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11349 Sandpoint Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 11349 Sandpoint Way NE offer parking?
No, 11349 Sandpoint Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 11349 Sandpoint Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11349 Sandpoint Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11349 Sandpoint Way NE have a pool?
No, 11349 Sandpoint Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 11349 Sandpoint Way NE have accessible units?
No, 11349 Sandpoint Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11349 Sandpoint Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11349 Sandpoint Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University