11349 Sandpoint Way NE Available 08/07/19 Well maintained, pet friendly single family home - **Occupied thru 7/31/19**

Well maintained, pet friendly single family home located close Burke Gilman trail, Magnuson Park, Mathews beach, minutes to Children's Hospital, University of WA, University Village Shopping Mall. Metro bus line #75 just steps away. Main floor consists of hardwood floors throughout, living room with fireplace, dining room area, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom with updates, downstairs has laundry room with full size W/D, family room, second bathroom, 3rd bedroom, utility room with lots of storage and access to backyard. The backyard is fully fenced with large covered patio area great for entertaining (tenant mows lawn and rakes leaves, owner will maintain major landscape) Tenant pays all utilities (gas heat) First and deposit moves you in (if qualified). Pets ok on CBC basis and $650 refundable pet deposit (2 pets max allowed). Refundable Security Deposit is $2000 pet deposit is $650 $45 application fee.



-Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/305dd86079/11349-sandpoint-way-ne-seattle-wa-98125



(RLNE3878355)