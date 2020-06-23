All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

11345 39th Ave NE - 1

11345 39th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11345 39th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Wonderful 3 Bed/2 Bath Home for Rent in Meadowbrook! - This home features a fireplace in the living room, office off the kitchen with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Master suite has a 2nd bath. Full size washer and dryer inside. Private setting with a fenced in backyard and 2 decks. Two car garage included. Sorry no pets.

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3982245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 have any available units?
11345 39th Ave NE - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 have?
Some of 11345 39th Ave NE - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11345 39th Ave NE - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 offers parking.
Does 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 have a pool?
No, 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 have accessible units?
No, 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11345 39th Ave NE - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
