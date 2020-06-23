11345 39th Ave NE - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 Bed/2 Bath Home for Rent in Meadowbrook! - This home features a fireplace in the living room, office off the kitchen with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Master suite has a 2nd bath. Full size washer and dryer inside. Private setting with a fenced in backyard and 2 decks. Two car garage included. Sorry no pets.



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



No Pets Allowed



