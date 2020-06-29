All apartments in Seattle
11342 3rd Ave NE

11342 3rd Avenue Northeast
Location

11342 3rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

Remodeled NORTHGATE Townhome - Close to EVERYTHING - Completely remodeled 2 bdrm townhome within 2 blocks of Northgate Mall. Spacious living room with woodburning fireplace; New laminate floors; Kitchen with stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher & range/oven and solar skylight. Master bedroom includes large closet with organizers. 2nd bdrm with organizers. Full bathroom with dual sinks. Full size washer/dryer. 1 Carport parking space. Walk to shopping, busline, Park-n-Ride, restaurants, etc. Easy access to I-5 Freeway. Available NOW!

All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-1 yr lease minimum
- No PETS
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5166405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11342 3rd Ave NE have any available units?
11342 3rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11342 3rd Ave NE have?
Some of 11342 3rd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11342 3rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11342 3rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11342 3rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 11342 3rd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11342 3rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11342 3rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11342 3rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11342 3rd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11342 3rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11342 3rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11342 3rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11342 3rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11342 3rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11342 3rd Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
