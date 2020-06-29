11342 3rd Ave NE

Amenities
Remodeled NORTHGATE Townhome - Close to EVERYTHING - Completely remodeled 2 bdrm townhome within 2 blocks of Northgate Mall. Spacious living room with woodburning fireplace; New laminate floors; Kitchen with stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher & range/oven and solar skylight. Master bedroom includes large closet with organizers. 2nd bdrm with organizers. Full bathroom with dual sinks. Full size washer/dryer. 1 Carport parking space. Walk to shopping, busline, Park-n-Ride, restaurants, etc. Easy access to I-5 Freeway. Available NOW!
All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-1 yr lease minimum
- No PETS
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals
(RLNE5166405)