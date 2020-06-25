All apartments in Seattle
1131 35th Ave
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

1131 35th Ave

1131 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1131 35th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

Elegant Madrona Home on Quiet Tree-lined Street - Enjoy Seattle living at its best in this beautifully maintained 1905 Madrona home. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom Craftsman has the charm found only in older homes, including a large front porch, hardwood floors and leaded-glass windows, but it also has modern "green" touches, including natural finish on the floors, low VOC paint throughout and a new energy efficient gas furnace.

The formal entryway leads you into a large living room, and a beautiful dining room. The kitchen includes a spacious eating area, two ovens, and access to the beautifully landscaped back patio and access to covered parking. The main floor also includes a half bathroom and laundry.

The second level has three large bedrooms two of which have walk-in closets. The master bedroom is en suite, and there's a second full bath off the hallway. The third level has a sun-filled office or den with French doors leading to a deck overlooking the neighborhood and views of Lake Washington and Mt. Rainier. The property also includes a full day-light unfinished basement with side yard access and ample storage.

About the neighborhood: Sunny flat street located just around the corner from neighborhood restaurants and boutiques. Minutes from Lake Washington, parks, and downtown. Close proximity to the University of Washington, Harborview Hospital, Hwy I-5, and the 520 and I-90 bridges.

- Available now.
- Lease will go through April 30, 2020, with option to renew for 12 months effective May 1, 2020.
- Rental criteria includes monthly household income of 3.5X rent and credit score of at least 700.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
- Pet considered on a case-by-case basis.
- This is a no-smoking property.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated over a maximum of six months.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.
- Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
- View our full Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 35th Ave have any available units?
1131 35th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 35th Ave have?
Some of 1131 35th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 35th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1131 35th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 35th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 35th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1131 35th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1131 35th Ave offers parking.
Does 1131 35th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 35th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 35th Ave have a pool?
No, 1131 35th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1131 35th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1131 35th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 35th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 35th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
