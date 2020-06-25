1131 35th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Elegant Madrona Home on Quiet Tree-lined Street - Enjoy Seattle living at its best in this beautifully maintained 1905 Madrona home. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom Craftsman has the charm found only in older homes, including a large front porch, hardwood floors and leaded-glass windows, but it also has modern "green" touches, including natural finish on the floors, low VOC paint throughout and a new energy efficient gas furnace.



The formal entryway leads you into a large living room, and a beautiful dining room. The kitchen includes a spacious eating area, two ovens, and access to the beautifully landscaped back patio and access to covered parking. The main floor also includes a half bathroom and laundry.



The second level has three large bedrooms two of which have walk-in closets. The master bedroom is en suite, and there's a second full bath off the hallway. The third level has a sun-filled office or den with French doors leading to a deck overlooking the neighborhood and views of Lake Washington and Mt. Rainier. The property also includes a full day-light unfinished basement with side yard access and ample storage.



About the neighborhood: Sunny flat street located just around the corner from neighborhood restaurants and boutiques. Minutes from Lake Washington, parks, and downtown. Close proximity to the University of Washington, Harborview Hospital, Hwy I-5, and the 520 and I-90 bridges.



- Available now.

- Lease will go through April 30, 2020, with option to renew for 12 months effective May 1, 2020.

- Rental criteria includes monthly household income of 3.5X rent and credit score of at least 700.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

- Pet considered on a case-by-case basis.

- This is a no-smoking property.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated over a maximum of six months.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.

- Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

- View our full Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5026885)