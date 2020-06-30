1125 E Olive St, Apt 210

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Amazing Location Condo in Capitol Hill!! This studio boasts ample space to have a living space as well as a separate dedicated bedroom area. Located right above Cafe Argento and less than a block from Cal Anderson Park, this condo is also a commuter's dream as it is a short walk to the light rail station that will take you downtown in minutes. Additional amenities include an updated kitchen with a Dishwasher, In Unit W/D, large walk-in closet available garage parking, a rooftop area with amazing city views, a gym, and a private resident lounge area. The amenities nearby are endless with a great walkability score of 97. Come check this downtown commuter's dream!



Pet Policy: Dogs welcome, up to two, weight limit of 25lbs. No Cats allowed. Pet rent - $50/ month (No Pet Deposit!)



W/S/G is a flat fee of 50/ month per person (Electricity billed separately)



Unit has a parking space for rent, additional $100/ month.



Building Move in Fee of $250 due at move in.



Application fee of $40/ per person over the age of 18