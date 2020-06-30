1125 E Olive St, Apt 210

Amenities
Amazing Location Condo in Capitol Hill!! This studio boasts ample space to have a living space as well as a separate dedicated bedroom area. Located right above Cafe Argento and less than a block from Cal Anderson Park, this condo is also a commuter's dream as it is a short walk to the light rail station that will take you downtown in minutes. Additional amenities include an updated kitchen with a Dishwasher, In Unit W/D, large walk-in closet available garage parking, a rooftop area with amazing city views, a gym, and a private resident lounge area. The amenities nearby are endless with a great walkability score of 97. Come check this downtown commuter's dream!
Pet Policy: Dogs welcome, up to two, weight limit of 25lbs. No Cats allowed. Pet rent - $50/ month (No Pet Deposit!)
W/S/G is a flat fee of 50/ month per person (Electricity billed separately)
Unit has a parking space for rent, additional $100/ month.
Building Move in Fee of $250 due at move in.
Application fee of $40/ per person over the age of 18