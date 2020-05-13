Amenities
11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A Available 04/05/20 FABULOUS GREENWOOD 2 BEDROOM + DEN TOWNHOUSE! - Stunning 2 bedroom + den townhouse tucked away within the Broadview Community. Providing plenty of space, peace and privacy. AVAILABLE 4/9/2020. $2,400/month
Great Walkability: This location is in the Broadview neighborhood in Seattle. Nearby parks include Pipers Creek Natural Area, Carkeek Park, Northwest Carkeek Park Road, Seattle, WA and Carkeek Park.
Great Style: This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Its living space is breathtaking and spacious! Some of its amenities include new carpet, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, secured patios, and a gourmet kitchen complete with gas stovetop.
Great Space: This townhouse features 2 bedroom+ den and 2.5 bathrooms over 1,340 square feet. Both bedrooms are located on the top floor and are connected by a large jack-and-jill bathroom suite. The first floor features small den ideal for a home office that opens out to the fully fenced backyard, W/D, and large garage.
Pets -CASE BY CASE (additional security deposit will be required).
Tenant pays all utilities.
Minimum 12 month lease. Non-smoking residence.
Unit Amenities:
2 secured patio
1 car garage
Fenced backyard
Cable Ready
Gas Fireplace
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Oven (gas)
Microwave
Garbage disposal
W/D in unit
Rent: $2,400/month
Security Deposit: 1 months rent minus application fees
Application fees: $43/person (non-refundable)
Tenant occupied. Showings by appointment only. Please contact Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com if you have any questions!
Our screening criteria:
https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/
(RLNE2737727)