Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:11 PM

11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A

11211 Greenwood Avenue North · (206) 781-0186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11211 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Broadview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A Available 04/05/20 FABULOUS GREENWOOD 2 BEDROOM + DEN TOWNHOUSE! - Stunning 2 bedroom + den townhouse tucked away within the Broadview Community. Providing plenty of space, peace and privacy. AVAILABLE 4/9/2020. $2,400/month

Great Walkability: This location is in the Broadview neighborhood in Seattle. Nearby parks include Pipers Creek Natural Area, Carkeek Park, Northwest Carkeek Park Road, Seattle, WA and Carkeek Park.

Great Style: This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Its living space is breathtaking and spacious! Some of its amenities include new carpet, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, secured patios, and a gourmet kitchen complete with gas stovetop.

Great Space: This townhouse features 2 bedroom+ den and 2.5 bathrooms over 1,340 square feet. Both bedrooms are located on the top floor and are connected by a large jack-and-jill bathroom suite. The first floor features small den ideal for a home office that opens out to the fully fenced backyard, W/D, and large garage.

Pets -CASE BY CASE (additional security deposit will be required).
Tenant pays all utilities.
Minimum 12 month lease. Non-smoking residence.

Unit Amenities:
2 secured patio
1 car garage
Fenced backyard
Cable Ready
Gas Fireplace
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Oven (gas)
Microwave
Garbage disposal
W/D in unit

Rent: $2,400/month
Security Deposit: 1 months rent minus application fees
Application fees: $43/person (non-refundable)

Tenant occupied. Showings by appointment only. Please contact Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com if you have any questions!

Our screening criteria:
https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

(RLNE2737727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A have any available units?
11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A have?
Some of 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A does offer parking.
Does 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A have a pool?
No, 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A have accessible units?
No, 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A has units with dishwashers.
