11211 Greenwood Ave N Unit A Available 04/05/20 FABULOUS GREENWOOD 2 BEDROOM + DEN TOWNHOUSE! - Stunning 2 bedroom + den townhouse tucked away within the Broadview Community. Providing plenty of space, peace and privacy. AVAILABLE 4/9/2020. $2,400/month



Great Walkability: This location is in the Broadview neighborhood in Seattle. Nearby parks include Pipers Creek Natural Area, Carkeek Park, Northwest Carkeek Park Road, Seattle, WA and Carkeek Park.



Great Style: This home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Its living space is breathtaking and spacious! Some of its amenities include new carpet, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, secured patios, and a gourmet kitchen complete with gas stovetop.



Great Space: This townhouse features 2 bedroom+ den and 2.5 bathrooms over 1,340 square feet. Both bedrooms are located on the top floor and are connected by a large jack-and-jill bathroom suite. The first floor features small den ideal for a home office that opens out to the fully fenced backyard, W/D, and large garage.



Pets -CASE BY CASE (additional security deposit will be required).

Tenant pays all utilities.

Minimum 12 month lease. Non-smoking residence.



Unit Amenities:

2 secured patio

1 car garage

Fenced backyard

Cable Ready

Gas Fireplace

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Oven (gas)

Microwave

Garbage disposal

W/D in unit



Rent: $2,400/month

Security Deposit: 1 months rent minus application fees

Application fees: $43/person (non-refundable)



Tenant occupied. Showings by appointment only. Please contact Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com if you have any questions!



Our screening criteria:

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



