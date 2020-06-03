11026 38th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage pet friendly

Charming Northeast Seattle Home with Huge Backyard - Move in special: $100 off first months rent! Welcome to this charming three bedroom, one bath Meadowbrook home. Delight in the newly refinished hardwood floors and the inviting fireplace. Enjoy your culinary creations in the spacious kitchen and dining area complete with pantry, refinished cabinets, and new appliances. The three bedrooms and one full bath with lots of storage complete the main house. The attached garage has washer and dryer as well as ample space for vehicle or hobbies. The backyard offers an outdoor oasis and covered patio.



Get to know your neighborhood at the Meadowbrook Community Center, Thornton Creek Watershed and the Meadowbrook Pond, Matthews Beach, and the Lake City Farmers Market. Near to excellent dining and major thoroughfares, UW, Northwest Hospital, and Seattle Childrens.



Showings by appointment only.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~12 month lease preferred

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated (over six months).

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Yard service available for additional $100 / month.

~Furnace filter fee $10 / month.

~One pet negotiable. Additional pet rent will apply.



No Cats Allowed



