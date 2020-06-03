All apartments in Seattle
11026 38th Ave NE
11026 38th Ave NE

11026 38th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11026 38th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
pet friendly
Charming Northeast Seattle Home with Huge Backyard - Move in special: $100 off first months rent! Welcome to this charming three bedroom, one bath Meadowbrook home. Delight in the newly refinished hardwood floors and the inviting fireplace. Enjoy your culinary creations in the spacious kitchen and dining area complete with pantry, refinished cabinets, and new appliances. The three bedrooms and one full bath with lots of storage complete the main house. The attached garage has washer and dryer as well as ample space for vehicle or hobbies. The backyard offers an outdoor oasis and covered patio.

Get to know your neighborhood at the Meadowbrook Community Center, Thornton Creek Watershed and the Meadowbrook Pond, Matthews Beach, and the Lake City Farmers Market. Near to excellent dining and major thoroughfares, UW, Northwest Hospital, and Seattle Childrens.

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~12 month lease preferred
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated (over six months).
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Yard service available for additional $100 / month.
~Furnace filter fee $10 / month.
~One pet negotiable. Additional pet rent will apply.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5191222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11026 38th Ave NE have any available units?
11026 38th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11026 38th Ave NE have?
Some of 11026 38th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11026 38th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11026 38th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11026 38th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11026 38th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 11026 38th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11026 38th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11026 38th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11026 38th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11026 38th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11026 38th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11026 38th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11026 38th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11026 38th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11026 38th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

