AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/108-24th-ave-s?p=Company



Lovely 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home, set back from street with attached garage and additional off-street parking. 1400 sq. ft., composite wood floors downstairs, cozy wall-to-wall carpet upstairs, plenty of closet space, high ceiling in master bedroom, new refrigerator, washer/dryer, cable and DSL ready, and raspberry bush! Close to drugstore, restaurants, library, cafe, and buses to downtown, universities, etc. Excellent condition with great fenced-in outdoor space perfect for entertaining!



Terms: 1st month’s rent and $2800 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



