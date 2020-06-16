All apartments in Seattle
108 24th Ave S
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:19 PM

108 24th Ave S

108 24th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

108 24th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/108-24th-ave-s?p=Company

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home, set back from street with attached garage and additional off-street parking. 1400 sq. ft., composite wood floors downstairs, cozy wall-to-wall carpet upstairs, plenty of closet space, high ceiling in master bedroom, new refrigerator, washer/dryer, cable and DSL ready, and raspberry bush! Close to drugstore, restaurants, library, cafe, and buses to downtown, universities, etc. Excellent condition with great fenced-in outdoor space perfect for entertaining!

Terms: 1st month’s rent and $2800 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 24th Ave S have any available units?
108 24th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 24th Ave S have?
Some of 108 24th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 24th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
108 24th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 24th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 24th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 108 24th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 108 24th Ave S offers parking.
Does 108 24th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 24th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 24th Ave S have a pool?
No, 108 24th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 108 24th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 108 24th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 108 24th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 24th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
