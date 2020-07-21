10735 Whitman Ave. N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sanctuary in the City- Craftsman for Lease - Welcome to your private oasis in the city. Traditional Seattle Craftsman home is located with easy access to the 99. Set back off the street, this fenced in yard offers privacy and quiet. Home can be accessed through the back alley as well, where ample parking including a detached garage is found. Hardwood floors, chalkboard kitchen countertops (leave a note for loved ones!), character and charm throughout. Fireplace is non-functional. First floor master, two bedrooms upstairs. Full bathrooms on main floor and basement. Family room and office space located in basement as well as tons of storage space. Laundry off kitchen.



*$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

*Small dogs under 15 lbs considered on a case by case basis. Cats ok. Pet rent will apply.

*Tenants pay utilities and care for yard.

*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.

*All communications will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Please visit our website to schedule a viewing via the guest card system:

www.mapleleafmgt.com.

*Security deposit of $2800 & last months rent are required. Security deposit and last month's rent may be prorated over 6 months if needed. Please inquire.



