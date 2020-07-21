All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 24 2019

10735 Whitman Ave. N.

10735 Whitman Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10735 Whitman Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sanctuary in the City- Craftsman for Lease - Welcome to your private oasis in the city. Traditional Seattle Craftsman home is located with easy access to the 99. Set back off the street, this fenced in yard offers privacy and quiet. Home can be accessed through the back alley as well, where ample parking including a detached garage is found. Hardwood floors, chalkboard kitchen countertops (leave a note for loved ones!), character and charm throughout. Fireplace is non-functional. First floor master, two bedrooms upstairs. Full bathrooms on main floor and basement. Family room and office space located in basement as well as tons of storage space. Laundry off kitchen.

*$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
*Small dogs under 15 lbs considered on a case by case basis. Cats ok. Pet rent will apply.
*Tenants pay utilities and care for yard.
*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.
*All communications will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Please visit our website to schedule a viewing via the guest card system:
www.mapleleafmgt.com.
*Security deposit of $2800 & last months rent are required. Security deposit and last month's rent may be prorated over 6 months if needed. Please inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10735 Whitman Ave. N. have any available units?
10735 Whitman Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10735 Whitman Ave. N. have?
Some of 10735 Whitman Ave. N.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10735 Whitman Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
10735 Whitman Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10735 Whitman Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10735 Whitman Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 10735 Whitman Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 10735 Whitman Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 10735 Whitman Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10735 Whitman Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10735 Whitman Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 10735 Whitman Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 10735 Whitman Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 10735 Whitman Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 10735 Whitman Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10735 Whitman Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
