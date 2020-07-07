All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

10712 23rd Ave NE

10712 23rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10712 23rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10712 23rd Ave NE Available 12/01/19 Victory Heights Oasis with Fenced Backyard - Welcome home to this beautiful Victory Heights home! Your new oasis comes complete with a huge fenced backyard, garage / shop, garden space, and its own dog run. The interior of the home has a cozy fireplace in the living area, gleaming hardwoods throughout, fresh paint, cedar lined closets in the two bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, and separate dining area. The semi finished downstairs level has lots of space for storage or hobbies, and a utility area complete with utility sink and full size washer and dryer.

Enjoy the best that NE Seattle has to offer with an abundance of shopping, restaurants, and the Lake City Farmers' Market. Easy commute to UW Seattle, UW Bothell, Seattle Childrens' Hospital, Northwest Hospital, and more!

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~12 month lease preferred
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~Furnace filter fee, $10 monthly
~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet rent will apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10712 23rd Ave NE have any available units?
10712 23rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10712 23rd Ave NE have?
Some of 10712 23rd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10712 23rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
10712 23rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10712 23rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10712 23rd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 10712 23rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 10712 23rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 10712 23rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10712 23rd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10712 23rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 10712 23rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 10712 23rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 10712 23rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10712 23rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10712 23rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

