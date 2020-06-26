10516 35th Avenue NE

Amenities
Charming 1,500-square-foot, UNFURNISHED, SINGLE-FAMILY HOME in the dynamic Matthews Beach neighborhood in Seattle.
The spacious interior has 4 carpeted BEDROOMS with built-in closets, 2 BATHROOMS with a hardwood floor. The lovely tile-floored kitchen is equipped with a synthetic countertop and ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. There are in-unit the washer and dryer along with double pane/storm windows and gas heating.
The exterior features include a yard, patio, and a garden--- cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends.
It comes with an attached garage, driveway, and on-street parking.
Only small dogs are allowed. And, smoking is prohibited in the property.
Tenant pays electricity, water, and garbage. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.
Nearby parks: Meadowbrook Pool, Meadowbrook Community Center, and Meadowbrook Pond.
Nearby Schools:
View Ridge Elementary School - 1.81 miles, 9/10
John Rogers Elementary School - 0.3 mile, 5/10
Jane Addams Middle School - 0.38 mile, 6/10
Nathan Hale High School - 0.24 mile, 6/10
Bus lines:
65 - 0.1 mile
64 - 0.1 mile
372 - 0.5 mile
75 - 0.5 mile
309 - 0.6 mile
312 - 0.6 mile
(RLNE5265986)