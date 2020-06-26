All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

10516 35th Avenue NE

10516 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10516 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 1,500-square-foot, UNFURNISHED, SINGLE-FAMILY HOME in the dynamic Matthews Beach neighborhood in Seattle.

The spacious interior has 4 carpeted BEDROOMS with built-in closets, 2 BATHROOMS with a hardwood floor. The lovely tile-floored kitchen is equipped with a synthetic countertop and ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. There are in-unit the washer and dryer along with double pane/storm windows and gas heating.

The exterior features include a yard, patio, and a garden--- cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends.

It comes with an attached garage, driveway, and on-street parking.

Only small dogs are allowed. And, smoking is prohibited in the property.

Tenant pays electricity, water, and garbage. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.

Nearby parks: Meadowbrook Pool, Meadowbrook Community Center, and Meadowbrook Pond.

Nearby Schools:
View Ridge Elementary School - 1.81 miles, 9/10
John Rogers Elementary School - 0.3 mile, 5/10
Jane Addams Middle School - 0.38 mile, 6/10
Nathan Hale High School - 0.24 mile, 6/10

Bus lines:
65 - 0.1 mile
64 - 0.1 mile
372 - 0.5 mile
75 - 0.5 mile
309 - 0.6 mile
312 - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5265986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10516 35th Avenue NE have any available units?
10516 35th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10516 35th Avenue NE have?
Some of 10516 35th Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10516 35th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
10516 35th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10516 35th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10516 35th Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 10516 35th Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 10516 35th Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 10516 35th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10516 35th Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10516 35th Avenue NE have a pool?
Yes, 10516 35th Avenue NE has a pool.
Does 10516 35th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 10516 35th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10516 35th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10516 35th Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

