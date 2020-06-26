10516 35th Avenue NE

Amenities

Charming 1,500-square-foot, UNFURNISHED, SINGLE-FAMILY HOME in the dynamic Matthews Beach neighborhood in Seattle.



The spacious interior has 4 carpeted BEDROOMS with built-in closets, 2 BATHROOMS with a hardwood floor. The lovely tile-floored kitchen is equipped with a synthetic countertop and ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. There are in-unit the washer and dryer along with double pane/storm windows and gas heating.



The exterior features include a yard, patio, and a garden--- cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends.



It comes with an attached garage, driveway, and on-street parking.



Only small dogs are allowed. And, smoking is prohibited in the property.



Tenant pays electricity, water, and garbage. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.



Nearby parks: Meadowbrook Pool, Meadowbrook Community Center, and Meadowbrook Pond.



Nearby Schools:

View Ridge Elementary School - 1.81 miles, 9/10

John Rogers Elementary School - 0.3 mile, 5/10

Jane Addams Middle School - 0.38 mile, 6/10

Nathan Hale High School - 0.24 mile, 6/10



Bus lines:

65 - 0.1 mile

64 - 0.1 mile

372 - 0.5 mile

75 - 0.5 mile

309 - 0.6 mile

312 - 0.6 mile



