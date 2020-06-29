All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10335 Midvale Ave N
Last updated March 5 2020 at 2:56 PM

10335 Midvale Ave N

10335 Midvale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10335 Midvale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
The Midvale is centrally located in North Seattle with quick access to 99 and I5. We are very close to restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, entertainment and more. Every apartment is quipped all appliances, including washer/dryer in unit. Our two bedrooms are town home style with lots of space for the family or person working from home. Every unit has been updated. We pride ourselves in having excellent management that maintains a clean, safe and comfortable living environment for our tenants. Midvale Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.com Neighborhood: Northgate Address: 10335 Midvale Ave N Seattle wa 98133 Bedrooms/Baths: 1br 1bath Rent: $1300 Parking: Street Utility Fee: $85 Fees: $40 Application Fee per person: www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Deposit: $700 Lease: 1-Year Lease Pets: cats allowed Description: Spacious 1br apartment with a fenced patio and in unit washer and dryer. Unit has a full kitchen with pass-through to living/dining room. Bedroom has plenty of closet space. Available: ***NOW!***

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10335 Midvale Ave N have any available units?
10335 Midvale Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10335 Midvale Ave N have?
Some of 10335 Midvale Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10335 Midvale Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
10335 Midvale Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10335 Midvale Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 10335 Midvale Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 10335 Midvale Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 10335 Midvale Ave N offers parking.
Does 10335 Midvale Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10335 Midvale Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10335 Midvale Ave N have a pool?
No, 10335 Midvale Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 10335 Midvale Ave N have accessible units?
No, 10335 Midvale Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 10335 Midvale Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10335 Midvale Ave N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
