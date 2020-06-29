Amenities

The Midvale is centrally located in North Seattle with quick access to 99 and I5. We are very close to restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, entertainment and more. Every apartment is quipped all appliances, including washer/dryer in unit. Our two bedrooms are town home style with lots of space for the family or person working from home. Every unit has been updated. We pride ourselves in having excellent management that maintains a clean, safe and comfortable living environment for our tenants. Midvale Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.com Neighborhood: Northgate Address: 10335 Midvale Ave N Seattle wa 98133 Bedrooms/Baths: 1br 1bath Rent: $1300 Parking: Street Utility Fee: $85 Fees: $40 Application Fee per person: www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Deposit: $700 Lease: 1-Year Lease Pets: cats allowed Description: Spacious 1br apartment with a fenced patio and in unit washer and dryer. Unit has a full kitchen with pass-through to living/dining room. Bedroom has plenty of closet space. Available: ***NOW!***