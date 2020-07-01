10319 Wallingford Avenue North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Stylish, 3 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in the neighborhood of North College Park in Seattle.



The stunning semi-furnished interior features colorful accent walls, recessed lights, and a cozy fireplace. The L-shaped kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinet storage, smooth black countertops, a half-wall overlooking the living room, and stainless steel appliances like a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms have a pristine bed frame and child-size bunk beds. The tenant will have the option to use it or not and the owner will be responsible for the hauling. The bath has vessel sink vanities. Other features include an in-unit washer and dryer, and air conditioning and forced heat for climate control.



The exterior features a balcony, fenced backyard, and a private hot tub - perfect places for outdoor activities and spending time with friends and family.



A 2-car covered garage and off-street parking are available.



Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking is prohibited.



Walkscore: 76 Very Walkable

Most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby Parks: Mineral Springs Park, Licton Springs Park, Northgate Park, and Hubbard Homestead Park.



Nearby Schools:

Olympic View Elementary School - 0.81 mile, 5/10

Northgate Elementary School - 0.82 mile, 4/10

Hazel Wolf K-8 - 1.21 miles, 7/10

Daniel Bagley Elementary School - 1.24 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

40 - 0.1 mile

345 - 0.1 mile

346 - 0.1 mile

316 - 0.1 mile



(RLNE5221119)