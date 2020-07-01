All apartments in Seattle
10319 Wallingford Avenue North
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

10319 Wallingford Avenue North

10319 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10319 Wallingford Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Stylish, 3 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in the neighborhood of North College Park in Seattle.

The stunning semi-furnished interior features colorful accent walls, recessed lights, and a cozy fireplace. The L-shaped kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinet storage, smooth black countertops, a half-wall overlooking the living room, and stainless steel appliances like a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms have a pristine bed frame and child-size bunk beds. The tenant will have the option to use it or not and the owner will be responsible for the hauling. The bath has vessel sink vanities. Other features include an in-unit washer and dryer, and air conditioning and forced heat for climate control.

The exterior features a balcony, fenced backyard, and a private hot tub - perfect places for outdoor activities and spending time with friends and family.

A 2-car covered garage and off-street parking are available.

Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking is prohibited.

Walkscore: 76 Very Walkable
Most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby Parks: Mineral Springs Park, Licton Springs Park, Northgate Park, and Hubbard Homestead Park.

Nearby Schools:
Olympic View Elementary School - 0.81 mile, 5/10
Northgate Elementary School - 0.82 mile, 4/10
Hazel Wolf K-8 - 1.21 miles, 7/10
Daniel Bagley Elementary School - 1.24 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
40 - 0.1 mile
345 - 0.1 mile
346 - 0.1 mile
316 - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5221119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10319 Wallingford Avenue North have any available units?
10319 Wallingford Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10319 Wallingford Avenue North have?
Some of 10319 Wallingford Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10319 Wallingford Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
10319 Wallingford Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10319 Wallingford Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 10319 Wallingford Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 10319 Wallingford Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 10319 Wallingford Avenue North offers parking.
Does 10319 Wallingford Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10319 Wallingford Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10319 Wallingford Avenue North have a pool?
No, 10319 Wallingford Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 10319 Wallingford Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 10319 Wallingford Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 10319 Wallingford Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10319 Wallingford Avenue North has units with dishwashers.

