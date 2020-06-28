10311 Midvale Ave N #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Townhouse in Oaktree - This townhouse unit is close to shops, bus line , easy access to I-5, Hwy 99, just minutes to Greenlake and Northgate Mall.

1st Third bedroom can be used as office or 3rd bedroom.

2nd floor has as 1/2 bath kitchen, dining area, living room and laundry area.Top floor has two bedrooms with carpet and two full bathrooms.

NO Pets

Year Term lease.

1st, last months & deposit due at lease signing.

Tenants pay for all utilities.

Security performance deposit $1995

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e5ff1b70bd

Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

Application fee per adult $45

Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



