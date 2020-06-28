All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

10311 Midvale Ave N #A

10311 Midvale Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

10311 Midvale Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
North College Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouse in Oaktree - This townhouse unit is close to shops, bus line , easy access to I-5, Hwy 99, just minutes to Greenlake and Northgate Mall.
1st Third bedroom can be used as office or 3rd bedroom.
2nd floor has as 1/2 bath kitchen, dining area, living room and laundry area.Top floor has two bedrooms with carpet and two full bathrooms.
NO Pets
Year Term lease.
1st, last months & deposit due at lease signing.
Tenants pay for all utilities.
Security performance deposit $1995
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e5ff1b70bd
Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf
Application fee per adult $45
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10311 Midvale Ave N #A have any available units?
10311 Midvale Ave N #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10311 Midvale Ave N #A have?
Some of 10311 Midvale Ave N #A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10311 Midvale Ave N #A currently offering any rent specials?
10311 Midvale Ave N #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10311 Midvale Ave N #A pet-friendly?
No, 10311 Midvale Ave N #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10311 Midvale Ave N #A offer parking?
Yes, 10311 Midvale Ave N #A offers parking.
Does 10311 Midvale Ave N #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10311 Midvale Ave N #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10311 Midvale Ave N #A have a pool?
No, 10311 Midvale Ave N #A does not have a pool.
Does 10311 Midvale Ave N #A have accessible units?
No, 10311 Midvale Ave N #A does not have accessible units.
Does 10311 Midvale Ave N #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10311 Midvale Ave N #A has units with dishwashers.
