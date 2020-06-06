Amenities

103 Bellevue Ave E #506 Available 06/01/20 Perfect Capitol Hill Living - Studio Unit - The Marq Condos are central to everything Capitol Hill! Open floor plan with great natural light. A few blocks to downtown, fantastic eats, the music scene, parks, and light rail station. Stainless appliances, in-suite washer/dryer, large secure storage cage in garage, and one assigned, convenient parking stall. The common sun/garden deck is a perfect place to host a BBQ! Professionally painted top to bottom January 2020. Walk score 95! Follow this link to schedule your tour today: showdigs.co/a405i



(RLNE5505381)