Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

Location

103 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
103 Bellevue Ave E #506 Available 06/01/20 Perfect Capitol Hill Living - Studio Unit - The Marq Condos are central to everything Capitol Hill! Open floor plan with great natural light. A few blocks to downtown, fantastic eats, the music scene, parks, and light rail station. Stainless appliances, in-suite washer/dryer, large secure storage cage in garage, and one assigned, convenient parking stall. The common sun/garden deck is a perfect place to host a BBQ! Professionally painted top to bottom January 2020. Walk score 95! Follow this link to schedule your tour today: showdigs.co/a405i

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 have any available units?
103 Bellevue Ave E #506 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 have?
Some of 103 Bellevue Ave E #506's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 currently offering any rent specials?
103 Bellevue Ave E #506 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 is pet friendly.
Does 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 offer parking?
Yes, 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 offers parking.
Does 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 have a pool?
No, 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 does not have a pool.
Does 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 have accessible units?
No, 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Bellevue Ave E #506 does not have units with dishwashers.
