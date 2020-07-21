10254 Marine View Dr SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

4 Bed 2.5 Bath S.F.H. Craftsman Charmer on Marine View Dr. SW - Spacious quality Craftsman Farmhouse (beautifully upgraded in and out with gleaming hardwoods, slab granite, Kohler fixtures, Viking, and more) with 4 bedrooms (which includes large master suite, plus a den), 3 bathrooms, bright open great room layout (all rooms throughout are large), huge full length front porch, large yard, and entertainment sized deck (even nice sunset views). All this in the very sought after area of Marine View Drive, and conveniently located near parks, restaurants, schools, and beaches. Unique opportunity!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4373468)