All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 10254 Marine View Dr SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10254 Marine View Dr SW
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

10254 Marine View Dr SW

10254 Marine View Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10254 Marine View Drive Southwest, Seattle, WA 98146
Arbor Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 Bed 2.5 Bath S.F.H. Craftsman Charmer on Marine View Dr. SW - Spacious quality Craftsman Farmhouse (beautifully upgraded in and out with gleaming hardwoods, slab granite, Kohler fixtures, Viking, and more) with 4 bedrooms (which includes large master suite, plus a den), 3 bathrooms, bright open great room layout (all rooms throughout are large), huge full length front porch, large yard, and entertainment sized deck (even nice sunset views). All this in the very sought after area of Marine View Drive, and conveniently located near parks, restaurants, schools, and beaches. Unique opportunity!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4373468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10254 Marine View Dr SW have any available units?
10254 Marine View Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10254 Marine View Dr SW have?
Some of 10254 Marine View Dr SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10254 Marine View Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
10254 Marine View Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10254 Marine View Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 10254 Marine View Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10254 Marine View Dr SW offer parking?
No, 10254 Marine View Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 10254 Marine View Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10254 Marine View Dr SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10254 Marine View Dr SW have a pool?
No, 10254 Marine View Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 10254 Marine View Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 10254 Marine View Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 10254 Marine View Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10254 Marine View Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Ivy at Interbay
3008 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Union Bay
526 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Eastlake 2851 on Lake Union
2851 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University