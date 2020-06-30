All apartments in Seattle
10214 44th Avenue Southwest

10214 44th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10214 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98146
Arbor Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You don’t want to miss this charmer! A sweet Cape Cod with all the modern conveniences, it’s just waiting to welcome you home. From the sunny front deck overlooking Puget Sound to the backyard garden beds, this lovely nest is designed for style, comfort, and the PNW lifestyle.

Large windows and generous overhead and recessed lighting ensure plenty of natural light and year-round brightness. Gleaming hardwood floors and custom built-ins add warmth and character and the soft, neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.

Indulge your inner gourmand in the sunny, spacious Chef’s kitchen, complete with Puget Sound VIEWS. Meal-time grilling on the menu? A large, sunny, west-facing front deck is just steps from the kitchen - a perfect spot for summer BBQ’s and catching some rays.

As your day winds down, the downstairs master suite offers a private getaway for rest and rejuvenation, complete with access to a spacious Jack n’ Jill ¾ bath with glass vessel sink and large walk-in shower. Two additional main floor bedrooms and airy full bath provide great space for family and friends.

Great location just minutes from Lincoln Park and the Fauntleroy Ferry. Easy access to West Seattle’s famed dining, shopping, and amenities. Close to highway/freeway access points for worry-free commutes.

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in 1520 sq ft of easy urban living
• Puget Sound views!
• Large windows for plenty of natural light
• Generous recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Gleaming hardwoods, stained concrete, and vinyl flooring
• Custom built-ins
• Chef’s Kitchen w/ modern, spacious cabinetry and VIEWS
• Full-height designer white subway tile backsplash
• Stainless-steel appliances incl. gas range w/ chimney-style exhaust fan
• Two roomy main floor bedrooms w/ shared bright full bath
• Bright, spacious lower-level master bedroom w/access to trendy Jack n’ Jill ¾ bath
• Downstairs airy ¾ bath features glass vessel sink and large walk-in couples shower w/ dual heads
• Lower-level family room w/ access to fenced back yard
• Separate utility/laundry room w/ full-size, stacking washer/dryer
• Sunny west-facing front deck w/Puget Sound Views - perfect for meal-time grilling!
• Huge fenced back yard w/fruit trees, raised garden spaces, and greenhouse
• Covered back patio for great summer parties!
• Semi-finished one-car daylight garage for multiple uses
• Off-street parking w/space for your RV or boat!
• Radiant heat and tankless on-demand hot water heater
• Impeccably landscaped w/year-round yard maintenance included

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit. Terms Negotiable..

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,675, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,545, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10214 44th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
10214 44th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10214 44th Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 10214 44th Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10214 44th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
10214 44th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10214 44th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 10214 44th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 10214 44th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 10214 44th Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 10214 44th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10214 44th Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10214 44th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 10214 44th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 10214 44th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 10214 44th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10214 44th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 10214 44th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

